Former New Mexico resident Gadi Schwartz delivers stories with new streaming program

Ambitious.

This is but one word to describe Gadi Schwartz.

The former Albuquerque resident is enthusiastic within a world full of news.

Not one to step away from a story, Schwartz has worked tirelessly in journalism.

He’s risen the ranks within the national media scene and has a home at NBC News.

A national correspondent, Schwartz is often jet-setting across the country getting that story.

His latest duty as host of “Stay Tuned Now” has him a little closer to home in California.

The digital-first prime-time streaming program launched on March 13 by NBC News. The series airs at 6 p.m. weekdays and takes a fresh look at the buzzworthy stories happening beyond New York and Washington, in Schwartz’s signature energetic style, speaking to viewers as peers. It streams on Roku, YouTube, Peacock, Tubi and nbcnews.com.

“It’s off to a good start,” Schwartz says of “Stay Tuned Now. “We’re pretty ambitious and my plan is to take the show on the road. I don’t think I won’t ever not be a correspondent. If I could do the show from Albuquerque one of these days, I would.”

“Stay Tuned Now” also examines the “Future of Everything” with a daily segment covering advancements in tech and science shaping the world and will introduce “The Temperature Check,” a recurring feature on the changing climate, its impacts and the global response.

Since 2017, Schwartz along with Savanna Sellers, were at the helm of “Stay Tuned,” which started on Snapchat.

The twice-a-day series averages 38 million monthly episode views and reaches an audience that consumes news different.

Schwartz says hosting the new series is a dream come true.

“Every day, you don’t know what is going to happen,” he says. “When you’re anchoring a show, there is news happening all around the world. We have one hour to go in depth. There’s an explosion in tech and artificial intelligence that are bringing some ethical concerns.”

Schwartz brings many of the tech stories full circle to New Mexico – where he’s grown up.

The Cibola High School and New Mexico State University alum is proud to bring up New Mexico within a national conversation.

“New Mexico is a place where there’s innovation – both good and bad,” he says. “It’s the birthplace of the Nuclear Age. When you grow up and have the labs so close by, we often forget about this piece of world history. What happened in the 1940s, it can be awesome and terrifying.”

The goal for “The Future of Everything” segment is to talk about the future.

“My priority is to offer context of the past and what’s going to happen in the next five years,” he says.

With “The Temperature Check,” Schwartz will take a look at climate change.

“Being on the West Coast, water, climate and drought are extreme issues we need to monitor,” he says. “We’re seeing the effects of climate change. We have to follow stories like what’s happening on the Navajo Nation and the lawsuit over Colorado River allocations. This is the lifeblood for millions of people.”

Schwartz says the series launched less than a month ago and he’s getting the itch to hit the road.

He’s also excited about having a new schedule for the series and being based out of Los Angeles.

“I was doing 200-300 days on the road reporting,” he says. “Most nights, I’m home early now. I have my daughter and the whole world resets. I’ve never had time to touch home base so regularly. It makes it more sustainable.”

Storytelling and journalism runs through Schwartz’s veins. His father, Sergio, would take him to the Univision newsroom as a child.

His great uncle, longtime NBC News correspondent Neil Boggs, served as a major inspiration.

While at NMSU, he worked at KRWG and then spent a decade at KOB-TV before leaving to Los Angeles.

“The biggest challenge is how we can be more nimble and take the show on the road,” he says. “We have one special coming up in southern New Mexico and it deals with space. I’ll always return to New Mexico because of the amazing stories.”