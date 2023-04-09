NMPhil bringing the music of Genesis, Phil Collins to Popejoy

The New Mexico Philharmonic will soar into the pop music of Genesis and Phil Collins on Saturday, April 15, at Popejoy Hall.

Collins’ one-of-a-kind drum work and songwriting have left an enduring mark on music. With the megaband Genesis and his numerous solo hits, Collins – along with bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford – penned hits that changed the landscape of rock and pop music.

This symphonic tribute features two vocalists and the set list includes hits such as “Follow You Follow Me,” “Abacab,” “I Missed Again,” “Turn It on Again,” “Sussudio,” “One More Night,” “Take Me Home,” “Two Hearts,” and the iconic “In the Air Tonight.”

Stuart Chafetz conducts.

Chafetz is the principal pops conductor of the Columbus Symphony and principal pops conductor of the Chautauqua and Marin symphonies.

He’s worked with renowned artists, including Leslie Odom, Jr., En Vogue, Kenny G, David Foster, Chris Botti, 2 Cellos, Hanson, Rick Springfield, Michael Bolton, Kool & The Gang, Jefferson Starship, America, Little River Band, Roberta Flack, George Benson, Richard Chamberlain, The Chieftains, Jennifer Holliday, John Denver, Marvin Hamlisch, Thomas Hampson, Wynonna Judd, Jim Nabors, Randy Newman, Jon Kimura Parker and Bernadette Peters.

Additional musicians include singers Aaron Finley and Brook Wood, with Brian Kushmaul on drums.

Neither Collins, Peter Gabriel, nor any past Genesis member will be appearing at this concert.