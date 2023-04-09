NMPhil concert to feature ‘The Majestic Organ’

The New Mexico Philharmonic and guest conductor Matthew Forte will perform a coffee concert with “The Majestic Organ” at 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 14 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 114 Carlisle Blvd. SE.

The contemplative Concerto for Organ, Timpani, and Strings in g minor by Francis Poulenc will start the program, featuring Albuquerque organist Maxine Thévenot.

The program will conclude with the Symphony in C by Georges Bizet, written when the composer was only 17 years old.

Forte is the director of orchestral studies at the University of New Mexico. Previously, he was director of orchestral studies at the University of Toledo, where, in a three-year tenure, he more than doubled the size of the University of Toledo Symphony Orchestra. Concurrent to this post, he served on the conducting staff of the Toledo Symphony – where his primary duties involved conducting the Toledo Symphony Youth Orchestras – and as one of the conductors of the Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra – an organization with which he began an initiative to bring chamber orchestra music to diverse and underserved communities in downtown Toledo. Forte has collaborated with performing arts and educational institutions throughout the U.S. He has served as cover conductor of the St. Louis Symphony, served on the faculty of Grand Valley State University, and, as a composer, has had works premiered by Glass City Singers, Musique 21, and the Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble, among others. He is likewise in regular demand as a clinician and teacher of young musicians throughout the country.

Thévenot is hailed across North America and Europe for her skillful, musical playing and inventive programming. Thévenot serves as director of cathedral music and organist at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. John, Albuquerque, where she oversees a large choral music program and is artistic director of their extensive community outreach ministry, Friends of Cathedral Music.

Thévenot is the founding and artistic director of Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico, the state’s first professional, resident vocal ensemble. She is also an adjunct faculty member at UNM, where she teaches pipe organ and, from 2006-2020, served as director of the UNM women’s choir, Las Cantantes. A member of the duo Air & Hammers, she performs with her husband, English baritone Edmund Connolly, specializing in programs that combine song repertoire from the 19th and 20th centuries with new works by living composers. A published composer with Paraclete Press, her compositions have recently been premiered at the Cambridge University colleges of Clare, Selwyn and St. John’s, as well as at Balliol College, Oxford University, UK, and subsequently performed across the UK and North America.

Single-ticket prices for the coffee concerts range from $25 to $45. Tickets are available online at nmphil.org. Value admission seats often sell out prior to the concert, so purchasing online is strongly suggested.