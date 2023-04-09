SF Symphony to explore ‘One Love, One Planet’

The Santa Fe Symphony will explore “One Love, One Planet” through the works of Claude Debussy and Joseph Haydn on Sunday, April 16, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.

Featuring the 2021 Robert Frederick Smith Prize winner Samuel Vargas, this concert is the second of a three-year collaboration with the Sphinx Organization – a nonprofit social justice organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts.

Vargas will perform Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s nocturnal Violin Concerto in G Minor, op.80, with the full symphony orchestra and multimedia visuals from Defenders of Wildlife.

The nickname of Haydn’s Symphony No. 6, “Le Matin,” derives from the introduction of the opening movement, which conveys the sunrise. It is part of a symphony trilogy that also includes No. 7 (“Le Midi”) and No. 8 (“Le Soir”).

Vargas began his violinistic journey through Venezuela’s El Sistema program under the tutelage of Luis Miguel Gonzalez. In 2017 Samuel won the prestigious Woodruff Award, enabling him to study with his current mentor and professor Sergiu Schwartz at the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University.

Debussy’s La Mer was not successful at its 1905 premier in Paris. One possible explanation is that the conductor was unfamiliar with “modern” music. But after its second performance in Paris in 1908, which was conducted by the composer, it became one of his most popular orchestral works.

Vargas is the founder and president of the Samuel Vargas International Music Foundation, an organization focusing on enriching communities and society through the power of classical music, emphasizing a holistic approach to music education. Vargas has founded eight active Venezuelan chamber orchestras, and he currently mentors young musicians in the U.S. and South America.