 SF Symphony to explore 'One Love, One Planet' - Albuquerque Journal

SF Symphony to explore ‘One Love, One Planet’

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Violinist Samuel Vargas

The Santa Fe Symphony will explore “One Love, One Planet” through the works of Claude Debussy and Joseph Haydn on Sunday, April 16, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.

Featuring the 2021 Robert Frederick Smith Prize winner Samuel Vargas, this concert is the second of a three-year collaboration with the Sphinx Organization – a nonprofit social justice organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts.

Vargas will perform Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s nocturnal Violin Concerto in G Minor, op.80, with the full symphony orchestra and multimedia visuals from Defenders of Wildlife.

The nickname of Haydn’s Symphony No. 6, “Le Matin,” derives from the introduction of the opening movement, which conveys the sunrise. It is part of a symphony trilogy that also includes No. 7 (“Le Midi”) and No. 8 (“Le Soir”).

Vargas began his violinistic journey through Venezuela’s El Sistema program under the tutelage of Luis Miguel Gonzalez. In 2017 Samuel won the prestigious Woodruff Award, enabling him to study with his current mentor and professor Sergiu Schwartz at the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University.

Debussy’s La Mer was not successful at its 1905 premier in Paris. One possible explanation is that the conductor was unfamiliar with “modern” music. But after its second performance in Paris in 1908, which was conducted by the composer, it became one of his most popular orchestral works.

Vargas is the founder and president of the Samuel Vargas International Music Foundation, an organization focusing on enriching communities and society through the power of classical music, emphasizing a holistic approach to music education. Vargas has founded eight active Venezuelan chamber orchestras, and he currently mentors young musicians in the U.S. and South America.

‘One Love, One Planet’
The Santa Fe Symphony with 2021 Robert Frederick Smith Prize winner Samuel Vargas

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16

WHERE: Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $22-$80, plus fees, at 505-988-1234, santafesymphony.org

Home » ABQnews Seeker » SF Symphony to explore ‘One Love, One Planet’

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Local libraries offering a beginner's course in sighting ABQ's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Open Space has partnered with the ... Open Space has partnered with the New Mexico State Parks Division and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help run the program.
2
Paper terrorism: What is it, and why is a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors say a 67-year-old proponent of ... Prosecutors say a 67-year-old proponent of sovereign citizen ideology filed $20 million in fraudulent liens against federal employees because he was denied Social Security ...
3
Boxing at Embassy Suites: "Hammer" pounds his way to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Abraham Perez lived up to his ... Abraham Perez lived up to his moniker in stunning fashion.
4
These employees have been with the Isotopes full time ...
ABQnews Seeker
  I   I
5
Boxing: Mendoza KOs Fundora for WBC Interim title
ABQnews Seeker
Cleveland High School graduate Brian Mendoza ... Cleveland High School graduate Brian Mendoza scored an upset of monstrous proportions Saturday night, knocking out previously unbeaten Sebastian Fundora to capture the WBC ...
6
Mailbag: Yes, UNM men's hoops will be active in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lobos may start adding transfers this ... Lobos may start adding transfers this week.
7
Isotopes Park turns 20: A story of how a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque showed it was up to ... Albuquerque showed it was up to the challenge of bringing back baseball after its beloved Dukes left town in 2000.
8
Woman charged in fatal stabbing of neighbor at Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
A woman is accused of fatally ... A woman is accused of fatally stabbing her neighbor during an argument Friday evening at an apartment complex in the Northeast Heights.
9
Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery
ABQnews Seeker
State Game and Fish said the ... State Game and Fish said the disease was found in low levels at Rock Lake State Fish Hatchery but that they want to be ...