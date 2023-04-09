Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble to play Santa Fe

Known for its mastery of chamber music works, the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble is coming to Santa Fe on Thursday, April 13.

The musicians will perform in St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave.

The academy’s wind ensemble, composed of principal players of the orchestra, features oboist Tom Blomfield, Fiona Cross on clarinet, bassoonist Julie Price and Stephen Stirling playing horn. They are joined by Caroline Palmer, a pianist known worldwide for her outstanding solo and chamber performances.

Mediated by the group’s “impeccable sense of balance” according to Seen and Heard International, the evening will explore the different shades and timbres of wind instruments alongside the richness and versatility of the piano.

The program features Poulenc’s Trio for oboe, bassoon and piano; Molbe’s Air Arabe for oboe, horn and piano, Op. 77; Mikhail Glinka’s Trio Pathetique in D Minor; Schulhoff’s Divertissement for oboe, clarinet, and bassoon and Mozart’s Quintet for winds and piano in E-flat Major, K. 452.

The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields is an English chamber orchestra based in London. John Churchill, then Master of Music at the London church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, and Neville Marriner founded the orchestra as “The Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields,” a small, conductorless string group.