Take a trip to ‘Feral, Minnesota’

Feral, Minnesota is a small town with big secrets.

Violin prodigy and heiress Little Taffy Stryker vanished from her driveway.

Sex, scandal and salacious secrets lurk beneath its lily-white veneer.

Busboy/thespian Gale discovers a woman living in the Dumpster behind the You Betcha Diner. Could this strange creature be Taffy? Why isn’t her mother happy to see her? Who’s that stranger hanging around outside the Robinson Funeral Home Coffee Shoppe?

The Cell at Fusion Theatre is presenting “Feral, Minnesota,” by Gregory Moss and Rhiannon Frazier, a monthly live theatrical melodrama beginning on Wednesday, April 12. Moss, the University of New Mexico MFA dramatic writing program head, noticed a trend in post-pandemic theaters. Many were staging serious dramas as if they were underlining their cultural importance.

“This was meant to be fun; a chance for us and our community to come together and make something,” Moss said. “We wanted to do something a little bit dumber than that. It’s very broad characters. It’s campy and melodramatic and absurd at times.”

The shenanigans include twin librarians, both of whom are having an affair with someone at the diner. All three characters are played by the same actor.

“There’s amnesia, there’s affairs, there’s political corruption,” Moss said. “The whole thing is meant to be hot; there’s a lot of sex underneath it.”

In a nod to Shakespeare, the actors also are producing a play-within-the play.

“We wanted to make theater on a regular basis,” Moss said. “We wanted to do it without a lot of overhead.”

Moss’ work has been produced at New York’s Playwrights Horizon, Soho Rep, Chicago’s Steppenwolf, La Comédie-Française, EST-LA, New York’s Clubbed Thumb, Capital T Theatre in Austin, Texas and more. His plays include “Indian Summer,” “punkplay,” “Reunion,” “Billy Witch,” “House of Gold” and “sixsixsix.”

Moss also wrote “The Unauthorized Unofficial Hunter S. Thompson Musical,” opening at the La Jolla Playhouse in California in September.