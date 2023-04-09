 Take a trip to 'Feral, Minnesota' - Albuquerque Journal

Take a trip to ‘Feral, Minnesota’

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Fusion Theatre is presenting “Feral, Minnesota,” a live monthly theatrical melodrama. (Courtesy of Fusion)

Feral, Minnesota is a small town with big secrets.

Violin prodigy and heiress Little Taffy Stryker vanished from her driveway.

Sex, scandal and salacious secrets lurk beneath its lily-white veneer.

Busboy/thespian Gale discovers a woman living in the Dumpster behind the You Betcha Diner. Could this strange creature be Taffy? Why isn’t her mother happy to see her? Who’s that stranger hanging around outside the Robinson Funeral Home Coffee Shoppe?

The Cell at Fusion Theatre is presenting “Feral, Minnesota,” by Gregory Moss and Rhiannon Frazier, a monthly live theatrical melodrama beginning on Wednesday, April 12. Moss, the University of New Mexico MFA dramatic writing program head, noticed a trend in post-pandemic theaters. Many were staging serious dramas as if they were underlining their cultural importance.

“This was meant to be fun; a chance for us and our community to come together and make something,” Moss said. “We wanted to do something a little bit dumber than that. It’s very broad characters. It’s campy and melodramatic and absurd at times.”

The shenanigans include twin librarians, both of whom are having an affair with someone at the diner. All three characters are played by the same actor.

“There’s amnesia, there’s affairs, there’s political corruption,” Moss said. “The whole thing is meant to be hot; there’s a lot of sex underneath it.”

In a nod to Shakespeare, the actors also are producing a play-within-the play.

Fusion Theatre is presenting “Feral, Minnesota,” a live monthly theatrical melodrama. (Courtesy of Fusion)

“We wanted to make theater on a regular basis,” Moss said. “We wanted to do it without a lot of overhead.”

Moss’ work has been produced at New York’s Playwrights Horizon, Soho Rep, Chicago’s Steppenwolf, La Comédie-Française, EST-LA, New York’s Clubbed Thumb, Capital T Theatre in Austin, Texas and more. His plays include “Indian Summer,” “punkplay,” “Reunion,” “Billy Witch,” “House of Gold” and “sixsixsix.”

Moss also wrote “The Unauthorized Unofficial Hunter S. Thompson Musical,” opening at the La Jolla Playhouse in California in September.

‘Feral, Minnesota’
By Gregory Moss and Rhiannon Frazier

WHERE: Fusion, The Cell, 700 First St. NW

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12; Shows also take place May 17, June 14, July 12, Aug. 16 and Sept. 13

HOW MUCH: Pay-what-you-wish, suggested donation $10 at fusionnm.org

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Take a trip to ‘Feral, Minnesota’

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Local libraries offering a beginner's course in sighting ABQ's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Open Space has partnered with the ... Open Space has partnered with the New Mexico State Parks Division and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help run the program.
2
Paper terrorism: What is it, and why is a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors say a 67-year-old proponent of ... Prosecutors say a 67-year-old proponent of sovereign citizen ideology filed $20 million in fraudulent liens against federal employees because he was denied Social Security ...
3
Boxing at Embassy Suites: "Hammer" pounds his way to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Abraham Perez lived up to his ... Abraham Perez lived up to his moniker in stunning fashion.
4
These employees have been with the Isotopes full time ...
ABQnews Seeker
  I   I
5
Boxing: Mendoza KOs Fundora for WBC Interim title
ABQnews Seeker
Cleveland High School graduate Brian Mendoza ... Cleveland High School graduate Brian Mendoza scored an upset of monstrous proportions Saturday night, knocking out previously unbeaten Sebastian Fundora to capture the WBC ...
6
Mailbag: Yes, UNM men's hoops will be active in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lobos may start adding transfers this ... Lobos may start adding transfers this week.
7
Isotopes Park turns 20: A story of how a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque showed it was up to ... Albuquerque showed it was up to the challenge of bringing back baseball after its beloved Dukes left town in 2000.
8
Woman charged in fatal stabbing of neighbor at Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
A woman is accused of fatally ... A woman is accused of fatally stabbing her neighbor during an argument Friday evening at an apartment complex in the Northeast Heights.
9
Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery
ABQnews Seeker
State Game and Fish said the ... State Game and Fish said the disease was found in low levels at Rock Lake State Fish Hatchery but that they want to be ...