Don’t worry, crepe myrtle stays asleep until late spring

Q: My partner and I planted three crepe myrtle shrubs last year and they grew perfectly. Now, they look like piles of naked, bare sticks. We did water all of our plants during the winter as you’ve taught us to do, but we’re scared that they are dead. Help! – T.U., Albuquerque

A: I need you to take a big breath and be patient.

Crepe myrtle plants and trees are the absolutely last plant to wake up in the spring. I can’t decide if they are just lazy or remarkably smart.

When I worked at a nursery, it would drive us crazy when a client would carry in a dug-up crepe myrtle in the early spring announcing that it was dead.

I’m going to suggest that you be patient for several more weeks before you determine that your crepe myrtles, that grew perfectly and were watered during the dormant season, are in fact dead. I’ll bet on the plants myself.

They just aren’t in a huge hurry to pop and want to be sure of the weather before they dare to wake up.

Q: How soon can I place the tropical hibiscus I brought in for the winter months back outdoors?

A: I will suggest that you wait until the first week of May before moving any summer patio dwellers back outside.

Our average last frost for the metro is April 17, and that’s not a given. It’s usually at least a week later in the valley, and at least three weeks later in the East Mountain areas. I think you’d be taking quite a chance if you choose to move your treasures out too soon. Be safe rather than sorry risking the plants you lovingly cared for all winter long.

• • •

Time to mark your calendars. The Albuquerque Garden Center is having its annual spring plant sale from 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22.

Admission and parking for this event are free at the garden center, 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE. This annual sale is busy so bring your patience and a helper to carry your treasures.

On Tuesday, May 3, the garden center is hosting the Gardening University class “Bargain bag gardening for your small space” from 6-8 p.m., hosted by Susan Head. Admission for the class is $5 cash at the door. Enjoy!

• • •

Dear readers: Phew! I opened Pandora’s box with the suggested tree lists.

J.H. strongly suggested a website by The Nature Conservancy featuring information on New Mexico. This site has a huge amount of information about climate-ready trees, the choosing of, and planting and care of a herd of trees that are recommended to deal with the climate changes we’re facing.

Go to nature.org and search “Tree Species Selection Guidelines for the Albuquerque Metro Area.”

You will find so much information on the care and placing of trees that should be able to deal with the changing environment our area will be affected by. Thanks for that gem of information!

Next, R.D. suggests a booklet that was published by the Public Service Company of New Mexico along with the Civic Beautification Committee of the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce. R.D. says it listed 31 species of trees along with notes and scientific names. It’ll be trick finding a copy and suggests keeping your eyes peeled when shopping at local estate sales for this gem.

The booklet R.D. remembers might be the same booklet found online at pnm.com called “From Seed to Shade.”

If you are lucky enough to own this booklet, I’d appreciate letting me know at features@abqjournal.com, as I’d like to see it. There is so much amazing information out there that I don’t even know how to scratch the surface on discovering it all.

Keep Diggin’ In!

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.