Exploring the complex history of nuclear colonialism and native New Mexico

Readers should move carefully but steadily through the book “Nuclear Nuevo México.” No fear of radiation between the covers. Just an abundance of information to digest, with the dominant focus on Hispanics vis-à-vis Los Alamos.

During World War II the federal government created the top-secret Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb behind the fenced-in hilltop community renamed Los Alamos.

The book explains that the government used the power of eminent domain to take over the hilltop – Pajarito Plateau – for the wartime project, offering unfair or no compensation to homesteaders. That resulted in the eviction of Hispanic (Nuevomexicano) ranchers who grazed their cattle on the steep-canyon plateau and the Pueblo Indians who considered parts of it sacred land.

The author of the book is Myrriah Gómez, born and raised in El Rancho, an area in the Pojoaque Valley down the hill from Los Alamos. Valley residents worked on the project and many more worked at the subsequent Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Gómez writes that she has familial ties to the plateau. A great-grandfather was one of the 30 evicted ranchers and a number of other family members have worked at the lab. Two of them – a grandfather and a cousin – died of cancer “because of their jobs at Los Alamos,” Gómez contends in the book’s introduction.

She further states that starting in the 1940s, Los Alamos officials told Pojoaque Valley residents “to bury contaminated everything in the Los Alamos canyon and nearby along the Rio Grande. The soil and the water that nuevomexicanas/os once used to irrigate crops is now polluted with toxic chemicals and remnants of nuclear materials.”

Three of the five chapters deal with Los Alamos, including one about the TV series “Manhattan.” Gómez declares the show contained racist and sexualized portrayals of New Mexican women and place.

Chapter 4 (“Environmental Racism in the Tularosa Basin”) addresses the radioactive fallout from the first atmospheric atomic bomb test at Trinity Site in July 1945 and efforts by the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium seeking government apology to the communities in and around the Trinity Site.

Chapter 5 takes the reader to southeastern New Mexico where, Gómez writes, a campaign led by Nuevomexicanas/os is still resisting the dumping of low-level transuranic waste at the Waste Isolation Pilot Project and is fighting a proposal by Holtec International to bring high-level nuclear waste to the Carlsbad/Lake Arthur area.

The book’s subtitle denotes an overarching subject – “Colonialism and the Effects of the Nuclear Industrial Complex on Nuevomexicanos.”

Actually, “nuclear colonialism,” not simply colonialism, is the book’s operative phrase. Gómez provides a centuries-long historical perspective: “If Spanish colonialism brought Spanish colonizers and U.S. colonialism brought U.S. colonizers, then nuclear colonialism brought nuclear colonizers – scientists, military personnel, atomic bomb testing and nuclear waste among others.”

She said in a phone interview that she starting doing research for the book in 2006 and continued on and off for the next 15 years. Her doctoral dissertation formed the basis of the book.

The book contains a number of concepts in English and some in Spanish that may be unfamiliar to readers. The ones in English are extensively defined. Those in Spanish are translated and defined; among these concepts are facultad, testimonio and querencia.

Gómez said she wrote the book with the general reader in mind. For the most part, she succeeds. However there are passages and obscure words that give the reader pause. Raise your hand if you know what a “geographical palimpsest” is. “Historically, Los Alamos has been a geographical palimpsest,” Gómez writes, noting the phrase “can be described as a place that has shifted purposes over a vast period of time.”

Part of a sentence in the introduction brings nuclear colonialism to the present: “… New Mexico is now a cradle-to-grave nuclear industrial complex, where everything from uranium mining to nuclear waste repositories occupies this place …”

The book’s conclusion encourages “a call to action,” asking scholars to find new voices about nuclear colonialism and activists to find new paths of resistance.

Gómez is an assistant professor in the University of New Mexico’s Honors College. She considers herself a nuclear safety advocate.

The image on the front cover of the book is by Albuquerque artist Paloma Paz Nava.

“Nuclear Nuevo México.” by Myrriah Gómez

