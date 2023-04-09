 Find out who's coming to the 46th Jack Williamson Lectureship - Albuquerque Journal

Find out who’s coming to the 46th Jack Williamson Lectureship

By Ollie Reed Jr. / Journal Staff Writer

Jack Williamson, pioneer writer of speculative fiction, author of foundational novels such as the “Legion of Space” and “Humanoids” series, and professor of English at Eastern New Mexico University, was unceasingly interested in the evolution of science fiction as a literary form.

When he retired from ENMU in 1977, the Portales university honored Williamson by establishing in his name, a lectureship series that gives authors, editors, academics, students and enthusiasts an opportunity to exchange ideas about science fiction and its future. Williamson died in November 2006 at age 98.

sweeten
David Sweeten

David Sweeten, associate professor of early British literature at ENMU, is the chairman of the 46th Jack Williamson Lectureship running Thursday, April 13, to Saturday, April 15, at ENMU.

“My goal is to carry on Jack Williamson’s message of bringing academics, authors and students together,” Sweeten said.

To get students more engaged, he said the lectureship will include a screening of short, science fiction films made by students and science fiction art created by students will be on display during the film screening and panel discussions.

Thirteen guest authors will participate in the lectureship this year.

“We have authors that are established in the field and some new voices that are generating excitement,” Sweeten said.

The guest of honor is Santa Fe’s Arkady Martine, whose novels have been awarded two Hugo Awards by members of the World Science Fiction Society. She will give a reading at 10 a.m. Friday and present the keynote address during a luncheon at noon on Saturday.

All the guest authors live in New Mexico except Connie Willis, a Colorado resident. Willis, who has won 11 Hugos and seven Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America Nebula Awards, will be the mistress of ceremonies for the keynote luncheon and lead a creative writing workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday.

46th Jack Williamson Lectureship
WHEN: Thursday, April 13, through Saturday, April 15

WHERE: Eastern New Mexico University, Portales

COST: All events free except for keynote luncheon, $12. Advanced registration required for luncheon and creative writing workshop. Registration deadlines are Monday, April 10, for the luncheon, and Thursday, April 13, for the workshop.

MORE INFORMATION: enmu.edu/scifi

