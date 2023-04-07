‘With handcuffs on,’ APS board renews struggling school’s charter

After being initially tabled — and denied — El Camino Real Academy’s charter was finally renewed by the Albuquerque Public Schools board Wednesday night.

In a decision attorney Arthur Melendres, who represents APS, described as a “hard one to swallow,” the board begrudgingly voted 4-2 to approve a five-year charter renewal of the school — but only at the behest of the state Public Education Department.

Board Vice President Peggy Muller-Aragón and member Crystal Tapia-Romero still voted “no” on the approval. El Camino Real Executive Director Jennifer Mercer did not respond to email or phone message requests for comment.

“We’re being told that we have to do something, and that we don’t just get to do the job we were elected to do,” Muller-Aragón said Wednesday. “In the end, it’s the children that are getting harmed with these … very, very, very poor outcomes.”

The school board in December initially tabled El Camino Real’s renewal application, citing concerns over it and another charter school’s financials and test scores.

El Camino Real students who took statewide standardized tests last school year were about 18% proficient in language arts and about 6% proficient in math. District charter schools students in general were about 40% proficient in English and 29% proficient in math, and APS students overall were about 35% and 25% proficient, respectively.

Some 92% of students at El Camino Real are Hispanic, and 100% of the school is receiving free lunches, according to district data. Respectively, APS charters are around 69% and 63%, and the district overall is around 66% and 68%.

When the board took up the charter renewal again in early March, members turned it down, again expressing concerns over the charter school’s lagging proficiency levels, especially given the fact that it serves students from kindergarten through high school.

Cue the PED stepping in.

After the board initially tabled the decision, the charter school appealed to the state education department, arguing the school board failed to give a decision about renewing El Camino Real’s charter before its deadline of Jan. 1.

In its decision, the PED found that there was “no substantial evidence” to support the board’s decision not to renew El Camino Real’s charter, and ordered the school board to approve it without any conditions.

“One thing that really bothers me … about the way charters are structured is that we have little control over them,” board member Barbara Petersen, who said she voted for the renewal “with handcuffs on,” said Wednesday.

“The district will now begin negotiating “academic indicators” with El Camino Real, Charter Schools Director Joseph Escobedo said, which will likely go before the board next month.

District staff are also proposing a newer approach to such charter renewals, which may include bringing evaluations on a school’s performance to board members sooner.