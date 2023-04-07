 Man pleads guilty in death of his 11-month-old daughter - Albuquerque Journal

Man pleads guilty in death of his 11-month-old daughter

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Moses Johnson covers his face as he wipes his eyes during his detention hearing in Judge Nan Nash's courtroom on Thursday. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)
Moses Johnson, who pleaded guilty Friday in the death of his infant daughter, covers his face during a 2019 hearing. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

A man pleaded guilty Friday to abandonment of a child in the 2019 death of his infant daughter at an Albuquerque motel.

The plea comes four years after Moses Johnson, 43, told police that he left his 11-month-old baby in a motel bathroom overnight with the shower running to provide a respiratory treatment.

The next morning, he found the unresponsive girl the bathtub.

Johnson also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the girl’s April 9, 2019, death at the San Mateo Inn and Suites.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Fox said during the brief plea hearing Friday that he could sentence Johnson to up to 12 years in prison under the terms of the plea agreement.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled in the case.

Johnson initially told police the baby drowned accidently in a hotel pool.

He later changed his story, saying he left the girl strapped in a car seat beside a running shower, and propped her up on a toilet seat, prosecutors said in court records.

Johnson’s attorney, Craig Acorn, said in a 2019 hearing that the girl had recently been diagnosed with a respiratory infection. Johnson gave the girl medication and turned on the shower to provide a steam treatment for her, Acorn said.

Johnson told police he left the girl unattended in the bathroom and later had sex and fell asleep. When he checked on the girl the next morning, he found her face down and unresponsive in the bathtub. The car seat was wedged between the toilet and the tub.

Johnson said he initially said the girl had drowned in a pool because he didn’t want people to think he had killed her, according to court records.

1
