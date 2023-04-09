A year on legalization’s frontlines: What’s next?

I want to start by saying that ten years ago, I wouldn’t have imagined that I’d be covering cannabis for the Albuquerque Journal.

The goal, of course, was to always end up at my hometown newspaper — which I made happen. But ten years ago, I was still figuring out exactly where I wanted to be in journalism.

I knew I wanted to cover sports. I imagined that maybe my career could take me down a different sports journalism path — possibly as an on-air radio host, or a podcaster, or, heck, maybe even a television sports reporter. None of that panned out and by the time I reached college, I began working at the independent student newspaper at the University of New Mexico, the Daily Lobo, where I covered sports for four years.

Fast forward to 2021 — a year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and wreaked havoc on the world — and obviously priorities shifted. That brought me to business reporting. I took a job that year with Albuquerque Business First, now my competitor.

I covered energy and many other things for Business First, but later that year Business First’s editor-in-chief Meagan Nichols gave me a shot at covering the new world of recreational cannabis in New Mexico.

On the new beat, I covered many firsts: the first producer license issued by the Cannabis Control Division, the first retail license, the first manufacturing license and the first Cannabis Control Division director. Those few months on the cannabis beat were vital to my coverage of the industry in year one of recreational marijuana sales.

I started at the Journal in March 2022 — just a year after my business reporting career began and a month before legalized sales started — to cover this new industry for the state’s paper of record. I came to cover other things, too, like health care and the economy — two beats I’ve grown to enjoy as well.

Since I’ve been here, I have profiled high-level executives and business owners in the cannabis space, reported on the industry’s early-on confusion with how to pass on cannabis taxes to consumers, and written about the racial and ethnic makeup of the industry, just to name a few.

There are, of course, many other issues that still need to be covered — the influx of illicit cannabis into the state’s recreational industry, the issue CCD has had in retaining a full-time director (it is now looking for its fourth director since 2021) and the potential fallout of local businesses in an oversaturated market.

The issue of oversaturation is expected to be front and center as soon as this year. CCD says currently there are more than 600 pot shops across the state. I’ve talked to many industry experts about the issue. One said the number of dispensaries is more than the number of McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Starbucks stores in the state combined. I can speak to the large number of dispensaries, too. It’s something I think everyone’s observed. In just a five-minute drive from my house in the Northeast Heights there are more than a handful of dispensaries, some squeezed into a few blocks.

My hope, however, is that everyone can thrive in this new industry, but we all know that’s not the way the world works.

But I’ll continue keeping eye on that issue, and any other that pops up. Covering cannabis has indeed been surreal, as you might imagine — and I’m sure there are many more stories to tell about this industry and the people working to make it successful.

Matthew Narvaiz covers the economy, health care and cannabis for the Journal. He can be reached at mnarvaiz@abqjournal.com or by phone at 505-823-3919.