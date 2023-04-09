Treatment courts a successful path to justice, public safety

In the 30 years since the first drug court in the United States was launched in Miami-Dade County, Florida, stakeholders in the criminal justice system have come to recognize that a large percentage of criminal activity is driven by underlying substance abuse or mental health issues. Increasingly, treatment courts-sometimes referred to as specialty courts – have been established as an alternative to incarceration by providing close judicial supervision, structure and evidence-based treatment through a collaboration of the court, the prosecution, defense counsel, law enforcement, case managers, and service providers in the community. These programs offer the opportunity for individuals to break the cycle of arrest, adjudication, incarceration and release by participating in treatment programs and working toward lasting lifestyle changes in order to achieve and maintain recovery.

In the Second Judicial District Court, treatment court programs consist of Young Adult Court, Drug Court, Felony Repeat Offender DWI Court, Mental Health Court, Juvenile Drug Treatment Court, Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court. Each treatment court is tailored to meet the individualized needs of its target population and focuses on the successful rehabilitation of participants through early, continuous and intensive judicial oversight, treatment, mandatory periodic drug testing and use of appropriate sanctions, incentives or referrals to other community-based services.

A few quick treatment court highlights:

• Young Adult Court is for transitional aged young people, ages 18-25, who have been charged and/or convicted with felony-level charges in Bernalillo County. The program duration typically ranges from 18-24 months, depending on the severity of the participant’s risk and need, level of participation and overall progress through the program’s levels. Young Adult Court participants often lack basic resources such as housing, education and employment; they typically have extensive trauma histories, limited support systems and a history of substance abuse, mental health and co-occurring disorders. Young Adult Court recently achieved Gold Level Certification through the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Court’s rigorous certification process. Young Adult Court has a success rate of 81.25%, calculated by graduates of the program who did not obtain any new criminal charges for a period of three years following their graduation date.

• Felony Repeat Offender DWI Court is a demanding 18-24 month program for offenders who have repeat – at least three – DWI convictions. The program operates in a post-conviction model and uses intensive supervision, accountability and long-term treatment. Program participants are required to attend therapeutic treatment, regular court appearances, drug and alcohol testing, and regular office check-ins with the program manager. The DWI Court program has a success rate of 98.65%.

• The Mental Health Court is a post-plea program for offenders who have been diagnosed with a serious mental illness and have had either limited past treatment involvement or have been unsuccessful with past treatment interventions. All participants work with a court clinician to develop an individualized care plan that sets out specific areas of need. Participants must demonstrate an appropriate level of motivation and must work toward long-term stabilization and recovery to graduate from the program. Mental Health Court has a success rate of 94.44%.

• The Veterans Treatment Court program is for veterans who served in the U.S. military and who have been charged with a felony. It is designed specifically for persons with charges that are closely related to substance abuse or mental health issues stemming from, or exacerbated by, their military experience.

Through its treatment courts, the Second Judicial District Court strives to improve public safety by reducing recidivism and improving the overall well-being of its program participants by effecting meaningful and positive changes in their lives.

Judge Brett Loveless is presiding judge of the Second Judicial District Court’s Criminal Division. Opinions expressed here are solely those of the judge individually and not those of the court.