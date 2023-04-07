Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash after allegedly fleeing traffic stop Thursday in Albuquerque

A man on a stolen motorcycle allegedly fled from police and ran a red light before crashing into an SUV — killing himself and his passenger — on Thursday night in Southwest Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the officer who tried to pull over the motorcyclist did not pursue the driver after he fled.

She said the officer tried to stop the motorcycle because it had no license plate and was reported stolen in 2015 but “it was no longer listed as stolen.”

Atkins said officers responded around 10 p.m. to the crash at Central and Atrisco. She said the driver died at the scene and a woman riding as a passenger on the motorcycle died at a hospital.

“At this point, the Office of the Medical Investigator is working to positively identify the two individuals,” Atkins said.

She said police learned an officer tried to stop the motorcycle on Central near 46th Street but the driver sped off. Atkins said the officer told dispatch of the fleeing motorcyclist and “disengaged, turning his emergency lights off and did not pursue the motorcycle.”

Atkins said the motorcyclist was speeding when he ran a red light at Central and Atrisco and collided with an SUV.

“As the motorcycle had not been located since 2015, it was no longer listed as stolen,” she said. “A silver Smith and Wesson 40 VE handgun was located in the male’s possession following the crash.”

Atkins said camera footage from the area showed a “clear picture of what took place, consistent with witness statements.”