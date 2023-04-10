Rule followers vs. rule interpreters: An IRS tale

These are heyday times for people like me. Wh at type of people are you, you may be thinking. I am a rule interpreter. This contrasts with a rule follower.

Let me give an illustration. I recently went to Nashville and visited the Country Music Hall of Fame. With me was my wife, my youngest daughter, and two of the daughter’s friends.

We visited midday. There were no lines at the ticket booth. There were rope lines, much like one sees at the TSA checkpoint.

I ducked under the ropes and went right to the ticket window. My daughter and one friend followed. My wife and the other friend took the long trip up and down the rope lines.

Two rule followers and three interpreters. The ropes, I interpreted, were to maintain order when many people were waiting to enter. With no people, the ropes served no purpose.

No one was harmed by my action. I followed John Stuart Mill’s interpretation of liberty. My mother, a Hall of Fame rule follower, would remember the many times her exasperated response to me was, “Because I said so!”

Such a response never satisfied my logical curiosity nor my sense of personal liberty. Even if there is a rule, sometimes you just have to say, “What the heck, just go ahead!”

And yet, I seem troubled by some recent actions by the IRS. Is my sense of unease hypocritical? Help me work my way through this.

New Mexico and other states paid money to their citizens. It was unclear what this payment represented other than money.

The question arose, is this taxable income? The IRS promised a response. My firm had already decided that the tax treatment of the New Mexico payment was a 50/50 thing.

In tax law, 50% change of being right would allow us to not report it as income. This was based on the rule of law.

IRS said, no one should report it as income for 2022! Doesn’t matter what state you live in or what your state called the payment.

IRS gave a milquetoast explanation that ultimately was, “It’s just one year, so what the heck, enjoy your money and we’ll see you next year!”

In 2017 Congress passed a law that limited state tax deductions to $10,000 per year. This was to balance the cost of the 2017 tax legislation and, somewhat, to “own” the blue states with high taxes.

States developed a “workaround” that allowed partnerships, S corporations, and, in some states, schedule C filers, to have the entity pay the tax for the owner.

Normally we would call this a withholding of tax on behalf of the owner. The owner would still deduct the tax on their return subject to the $10,000 limit.

But IRS issued a “Notice” that said “Hey, just treat it as if it really was the entity’s tax!” The owner could avoid the $10,000 limit because they did not pay the tax.

Nothing in the law really supports this. Not really. But it’s OK, so says IRS, “Because I said so!” And we like this. How the tables have turned.

The 2017 law also allowed a deferral of gains invested within 180 days in an opportunity zone. IRS said gains reported by a partnership could use one of three dates to start the 180 days.

Period one, the date the partnership recognized the gain. Period two, the last day of the partnership’s tax year. Period three, the original due date of the partnership’s tax return for the year of the gain.

This flexibility helped a lot. But it was not in the law. IRS made up the rule in regulations. Perhaps they thought, we want people to invest, so who is harmed? That’s a rule interpreter.

I should love these three examples. There are others. But they trouble me a bit. I wish I could tell my mother that she may have rubbed off on me a bit.

For those of you rule followers, let me point out that rule interpreting can be a tricky business. But I always thought the big, bad IRS was a rule follower.

I guess “you can’t judge a book by its cover” is itself a rule.

Jim Hamill is the director of Tax Practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.