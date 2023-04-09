 Splitting area is a win-win for Southeast residents - Albuquerque Journal

Splitting area is a win-win for Southeast residents

By Luke Languit / Commander, Southeast Area Command

The Albuquerque Police Department’s Southeast Area Command is the most diverse part of Albuquerque, rich with different cultures, races and ethnicities. I am familiar with these neighborhoods, not only as a police commander, but also as someone who grew up in the International District. I attended Highland High School and graduated from the University of New Mexico, and I share the same pride as the people I encounter on a daily basis today.

We know these communities struggle to overcome challenges such as poverty, language barriers and high crime. We also know that law enforcement isn’t the only solution. We are proud of our work with countless public, private and nonprofit partners who work tirelessly to provide resources to people who need them. The new Albuquerque Community Safety department is a major addition to this network of people who are doing what is truly needed to address the needs of our most vulnerable residents.

At the same time, we know crime is pervasive where drug dealers prey on our neighbors who suffer from addiction.

Albuquerque police officers who work the Southeast Area Command work extremely hard to prevent crime, arrest criminal offenders and respond to the highest volume of calls for service in the city. At the same time our police officers are balancing their proactive policing with meaningful community engagement, partnering up with different stakeholders within the community to educate and raise awareness on public safety and forming partnerships to solve issues that are affecting the quality of life.

Analyzing crime and calls for service data, APD recognized how the majority of the crime and calls for service were occurring east of San Mateo. All of the officers assigned in the area command were being pulled to the eastern side of the area command.

In fall of 2022 the department made it a priority to lower our response times to calls for service. Often times, lower priority calls for service would hold for hours and hours, especially calls for service on the west side of the area command that were lower priorities.

By establishing the University Area Command pilot project, University Area Command officers will be able to focus on solving crime, community engagement, and responding to calls for service quicker than in past years.

My units on the east side of San Mateo Boulevard can focus on crime that is occurring in the International District, ideally with quicker response times and a more emphasis on the drivers of crime in these neighborhoods.

