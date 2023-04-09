 New University command is already targeting guns, drugs - Albuquerque Journal

New University command is already targeting guns, drugs

By Ray Delgreco / Acting Deputy Commander, University Area Command

Cathryn Cunningham / Albuquerque Journal

On Feb. 12, just two days after the creation of the University Area Command, officer Calabaza noticed a vehicle in an area near University and Gibson boulevards SE. Calabaza discovered the vehicle was involved in an incident one day prior where the driver attempted to run over an Isleta Police officer. Calabaza initiated a high-risk traffic stop and successfully arrested two occupants of the vehicle.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and discovered two firearms, 91 fentanyl pills, 6 Alazopram pills and methamphetamine.With the establishment of the University Area Command, officers were assigned to the area where the officer witnessed the vehicle. Without the separation of the two area commands this vehicle would have most likely never been located, and the criminals involved in this incident would still have the ability to victimize the community.

For years the Southeast Area Command has taken a massive portion of the city from Interstate 25 east to Eubank, Interstate 40 south to the city limits – which is why Mayor Tim Keller and Chief of Police Harold Medina moved to separate the Southeast Area Command into two area commands.

The split of the Southeast Area Command provides officers working west of San Mateo in the new University Area Command an opportunity for more proactive policing and community engagement. Often residents in the University area experienced longer-than-normal police response times due to how busy the Southeast Area Command was, which prompted the pilot project. The Southeast will now be separated down San Mateo Boulevard. The University Area Command will consist of the area from I-25 to San Mateo, I-40 to Mesa del Sol. The area is approximately 30 square miles and encompasses the University of New Mexico main campus, University of New Mexico Hospital, Central New Mexico Community College, Presbyterian Hospital, Isotopes Park, the PIT, and many other amazing Albuquerque destinations.

APD and UNM collaborated to bring the University Area Command its police substation. The substation will be at 1009 Bradbury SE and be a fully functional police substation. Those who live and work in the area can come by to file a police report, citizen complaint or any other law enforcement-related concern.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » New University command is already targeting guns, drugs

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Pet care: Learning the language of dogs to dodge ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dogs aren't little people in furry ... Dogs aren't little people in furry suits. They think differently.
2
Isotopes Turning 20: It's more than just the players ...
ABQnews Seeker
Radio announcers, media relations specialists, groundskeepers ... Radio announcers, media relations specialists, groundskeepers are among those who have moved up after their time with the Albuquerque Isotopes.
3
Isotopes Turn 20: A list of the general manager's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The club's Vice President/General Manager John ... The club's Vice President/General Manager John Traub, who has been on board since the beginning, recently gave us his list of memorable moments or ...
4
Summer time, and the youth programs are plenty
From the newspaper
OPINION: Now is the time to ... OPINION: Now is the time to plan for how youth will spend their summer.
5
'Recruiters' kidnapping our indigenous residents
From the newspaper
OPINION: Governor needs to issue an ... OPINION: Governor needs to issue an executive order requiring addiction treatment centers with "recruiters" to notify a family member of that person's location.
6
Splitting area is a win-win for Southeast residents
From the newspaper
OPINION: The University Area Command pilot ... OPINION: The University Area Command pilot project will enable quicker police response times.
7
Rush shows Forest Service has not learned its lesson ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Forest Service is rushing plan ... OPINION: Forest Service is rushing plan for prescribed burn in Santa Fe National Forest.
8
If you want to make a difference on crime, ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Albuquerque residents can make a ... OPINION: Albuquerque residents can make a difference serving on the Citizens Police Academy and the Community Policing Council.
9
Focus $70 million on economic diversification
From the newspaper
OPINION: The Opportunity Enterprise Review Board ... OPINION: The Opportunity Enterprise Review Board should adopt policies that prioritize economic diversification.