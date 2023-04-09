New University command is already targeting guns, drugs

On Feb. 12, just two days after the creation of the University Area Command, officer Calabaza noticed a vehicle in an area near University and Gibson boulevards SE. Calabaza discovered the vehicle was involved in an incident one day prior where the driver attempted to run over an Isleta Police officer. Calabaza initiated a high-risk traffic stop and successfully arrested two occupants of the vehicle.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and discovered two firearms, 91 fentanyl pills, 6 Alazopram pills and methamphetamine.With the establishment of the University Area Command, officers were assigned to the area where the officer witnessed the vehicle. Without the separation of the two area commands this vehicle would have most likely never been located, and the criminals involved in this incident would still have the ability to victimize the community.

For years the Southeast Area Command has taken a massive portion of the city from Interstate 25 east to Eubank, Interstate 40 south to the city limits – which is why Mayor Tim Keller and Chief of Police Harold Medina moved to separate the Southeast Area Command into two area commands.

The split of the Southeast Area Command provides officers working west of San Mateo in the new University Area Command an opportunity for more proactive policing and community engagement. Often residents in the University area experienced longer-than-normal police response times due to how busy the Southeast Area Command was, which prompted the pilot project. The Southeast will now be separated down San Mateo Boulevard. The University Area Command will consist of the area from I-25 to San Mateo, I-40 to Mesa del Sol. The area is approximately 30 square miles and encompasses the University of New Mexico main campus, University of New Mexico Hospital, Central New Mexico Community College, Presbyterian Hospital, Isotopes Park, the PIT, and many other amazing Albuquerque destinations.

APD and UNM collaborated to bring the University Area Command its police substation. The substation will be at 1009 Bradbury SE and be a fully functional police substation. Those who live and work in the area can come by to file a police report, citizen complaint or any other law enforcement-related concern.