If you want to make a difference on crime, get involved

This December, I graduated from the 59th class of the Albuquerque Police Department, Citizens Police Academy (CPA). I support APD, and I see it needs our help.

As an immigrant raised in Albuquerque, I love this city. I decided to be part of a solution to our unparalleled crime crisis. That is why I also serve as chair of the Foothills Community Policing Council and vice-lead of the Community Policing Council of Chairs for Albuquerque.

The CPCs were created in response to the court-approved settlement agreement (CASA) brought by the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation that found systematic problems and a culture of aggression within the police department. They are designed to foster better community and police relationships. I recommend any Albuquerquean to apply to their respective CPC. The six councils coincide with the six APD area commands. We have made a great start on opening communication but have a lot of work to continue, and we need your help. As a testament to the CPCs’ progress, the last report to the court indicated our community was the best organized of all the CPCs nationwide. That is something we can take pride in and build upon. However, we need more volunteers.

Through the CPC and CPA, I have come to appreciate and respect the Albuquerque Police Department more and in a new way. APD cadets go through one of the toughest trainings in our country. The training cadets and officers receive is critical to effective policing. As a CPA student, you receive classroom instruction by APD personnel and become intimately familiarized with the many police department divisions and their tasks.

The CPA covers important community policing areas including SWAT, K-9 Unit, Active Shooter, Air Support, Crisis Negotiation Team, Chaplain Unit, Bomb Squad, Homicide, Narcotics, Crime Lab and Violence Intervention Program. APD Citizens Police Academy did not hesitate to engage CPA participants on controversial topics like officer-involved shootings.

I tried all activities provided, including target-shooting, self-defense and getting tased. As a former legislator, this class inspired me to advocate in changing some current laws. We need more training, we need more officers, and we need more community involvement in the CPCs and the CPA.

Upon successful completion and graduation of the Citizen’s Police Academy, you can do a ride-along with a police officer. You can also join the CPA Alumni Association, which I am now part of. I did a full graveyard shift ride-along in the Foothills Area Command with Sergeant Tracy Drager, and it was truly an eye-opening experience.

APD works hard on protecting our community. It is in this realization that effective communication can start and will help bridge the gap for the many difficult issues our community faces when addressing crime.

I highly recommend the Citizens Police Academy and the Community Policing Council to all Albuquerqueans.

The CPA is a 12-week, twice-a-week program. Applicants must reside in the Albuquerque Metro area and pass a background check conducted by APD.

The Foothills Community Policing Council meets the second Monday of every month, at the Holiday Park Community Center from 6-8 p.m.

If you are interested in either, please get involved. Thank you.