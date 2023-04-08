Taos Ski Valley able to end season with a ‘bang’: plans to update Village water distribution this summer

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

Taos Ski Valley CEO David Norden is going skiing this weekend. It’s sunny, and March snows made for good April skiing conditions, Norden said.

“It’s gorgeous,” Norden said. “We’ve got a lot of snow up in the mountains … it’s really, really nice skiing and it’s beautiful in the sun.”

The resort was able to reopen after several days of being closed, just days before the end of the season, which is April 9. Late Saturday night, residents at the Blake Hotel in Taos couldn’t take showers after municipal water leaks, stemming from a water service line leak at a private residence, depleted the Village of Taos Ski Valley’s water system storage tanks. There was insufficient water to pressurize the water distribution system, leaving the resort base without water.

Throughout the week, the Village has worked to repair the distribution system, and ultimately restored running water to the municipal area and resort. But Norden said more repairs are coming this summer to fix the “antiquated” water infrastructure.

This summer, the Village will be installing meters along the main line to more quickly identify the location of leaks in the system, as well as repairing the oldest pipes.

The resort has long been aware and concerned about infrastructure in the Village, Norden said. Two years ago, a study demonstrated a need for replacing several older pipes, and in 2022, the Village voted in favor of a Village Water Master Plan.

Late last year, a similar problem occurred, Norden said.

“We had a similar problem in December where pipes, some of the slow leaks became larger leaks,” Norden said. “A lot of the water that was reserved in tanks was rundown and lost.”

But, things could be worse, he said. The closure came during one of the slower parts of the ski season.

“If this was mid-February, mid-season, we’d have a much, much greater impact on the business,” Norden said. “There’s a little bit of a hit for sure. But we recovered quickly and there’s a good plan in place to make the repairs.”

Alain Veth, who owns Le Ski Mastery gear shop in Taos – a family-owned ski shop that has served the region for decades — said he and his wife’s business wasn’t too negatively affected by the closure. Le Ski Mastery was still able to sell a handful of skis and do gear tune-ups throughout the week. Over the past 33 years in business, the pair have learned to adapt, staying open during the summer months and weathering increased wind-related closures on the mountain.

“You have to be flexible and ready for anything up on the mountain,” Veth said.

The resort reopened on Thursday.

The Blake Hotel is also open for business once again. Initially, the hotel stayed open with limited services and occupancy, but Norden said after Saturday night, the majority of the guests who were staying in the hotel left, and the facility closed down. Visitors may have traveled to nearby resorts; a spokesperson from the nearby Sipapu Ski Resort said in an email that the resort saw increased traffic on April 2, the first day Taos Ski Valley was closed.

But since the reopening, Norden said traffic at Taos has rebounded to “anticipated” levels.

The resort decided to stick with April 9 as the end of the season, as many seasonal workers move on and guests “forget about skiing,” Norden said, turning their attention instead to warm-weather sports like golf and biking.

“It just isn’t really a vibrant time of the year from a business standpoint,” Norden said.

But, despite the slower April traffic, Norden said he wanted to reopen the resort and finish the season strong. The resort even had a “Plan B” to reopen even if municipal water services weren’t restored.

“Honestly, it’s more of an emotional thing — you want to finish the season, like, go out with a bang,” Norden said. “That’s why we decided to get back open for this weekend, so people can have those really good, good final days up on the mountain.”

All lifts will be running April 8 and 9, with the exception of Rueggli and Gondolita.