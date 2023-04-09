 Every degree, Celsius or Fahrenheit, matters - Albuquerque Journal

Every degree, Celsius or Fahrenheit, matters

By Bill Richardson / former N.M. governor, former U.S. energy secretary

Former Gov. Bill Richardson

Last month the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its Synthesis Report, the closing chapter of the sixth assessment cycle, and two things are clear:

1) we are not doing enough to limit global temperature rise and avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change, and

2) the urgency of action is muted for many Americans, because IPCC scientists continue to report data using Celsius exclusively.

It’s no secret Americans are responsible for a significant share of global climate pollution, and we need to be more engaged in solutions to limit temperature rise. It’s also no secret most Americans are unfamiliar with Celsius and don’t know how to convert it to Fahrenheit. Why then does climate research and reporting rely almost exclusively on Celsius to describe the magnitude of the problem we face? U.S. readers would find it strange to see local distances reported in kilometers instead of miles or stories about the U.S. economy reported in euros instead of dollars. The use of Celsius in reporting about climate creates a barrier to engaging Americans in needed solutions.

With climate change, every fraction of every degree matters. The call to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius was not effectively heeded at the COP27 meetings in Egypt and we are now headed toward a 2.8 degrees Celsius rise in global temperature. But what do those numbers represent? Most Americans don’t do the math, so let’s make it simple: the former is equivalent to your child running a temperature of 101 F and the latter a fever of 104 F. With the former, you might simply put your child to bed and hope for the best. With the latter, you’d be seeking medicine. That’s the emergency we face with a planet on track for a 2.8 degree C (5 degree F) rise in temperature. It’s time to take our medicine.

As governor of New Mexico, I was proud to lead the fight for some of the most comprehensive greenhouse gas reduction regulations in the United States, and as Department of Energy Secretary under President Clinton I built a strong portfolio of renewable energy projects that is paying dividends in clean energy innovations today. But it wasn’t enough. Even the significant commitment made by the Biden administration in the Inflation Reduction Act is not enough. Partly because many Americans still do not understand the existential threat we all face, we have not built a national consensus on the need to act more dramatically. Americans can and must play a larger role in demanding climate action, and that should start with making climate research more understandable to more Americans.

It will take an extraordinary global effort to avoid devastating climate impacts such as massive crop failures, drought and heat waves so severe as to make much of the planet uninhabitable. To spur Americans into more concerted action, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and climate journalists should include Fahrenheit in all public information and reporting on climate change meant for American audiences. It is past time for a change.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Every degree, Celsius or Fahrenheit, matters

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Pet care: Learning the language of dogs to dodge ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dogs aren't little people in furry ... Dogs aren't little people in furry suits. They think differently.
2
Isotopes Turning 20: It's more than just the players ...
ABQnews Seeker
Radio announcers, media relations specialists, groundskeepers ... Radio announcers, media relations specialists, groundskeepers are among those who have moved up after their time with the Albuquerque Isotopes.
3
Isotopes Turn 20: A list of the general manager's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The club's Vice President/General Manager John ... The club's Vice President/General Manager John Traub, who has been on board since the beginning, recently gave us his list of memorable moments or ...
4
Summer time, and the youth programs are plenty
From the newspaper
OPINION: Now is the time to ... OPINION: Now is the time to plan for how youth will spend their summer.
5
'Recruiters' kidnapping our indigenous residents
From the newspaper
OPINION: Governor needs to issue an ... OPINION: Governor needs to issue an executive order requiring addiction treatment centers with "recruiters" to notify a family member of that person's location.
6
Splitting area is a win-win for Southeast residents
From the newspaper
OPINION: The University Area Command pilot ... OPINION: The University Area Command pilot project will enable quicker police response times.
7
Rush shows Forest Service has not learned its lesson ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Forest Service is rushing plan ... OPINION: Forest Service is rushing plan for prescribed burn in Santa Fe National Forest.
8
If you want to make a difference on crime, ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Albuquerque residents can make a ... OPINION: Albuquerque residents can make a difference serving on the Citizens Police Academy and the Community Policing Council.
9
Focus $70 million on economic diversification
From the newspaper
OPINION: The Opportunity Enterprise Review Board ... OPINION: The Opportunity Enterprise Review Board should adopt policies that prioritize economic diversification.