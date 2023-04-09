 'Recruiters' kidnapping our indigenous residents - Albuquerque Journal

‘Recruiters’ kidnapping our indigenous residents

By Sen. George Munoz / chair, senate finance committeE; gallup democrat

Sen. George Munoz

The protection and safety of Indigenous residents are essential to the Navajo Nation, other tribes, Gallup and all of Northwest New Mexico. Indigenous residents in New Mexico and Arizona are being targeted by people who are falsely claiming to help in an attempt to transport them to behavioral health centers in Arizona, police say. I am working with law enforcement and have asked Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to issue an executive order to better protect our Indigenous residents and their families from these predatory practices.

The Navajo Police Department, other tribal and local law enforcement agencies and the FBI have all received reports of potential kidnappings in New Mexico and Arizona. Several missing person reports have been traced back to addiction treatment centers. It appears it has become common practice for unknown recruiters to go onto the Navajo Nation, promise to help residents with behavioral health, and then drive them hours away to treatment centers for rehab. Often, at no point in this process, are family members told their loved ones have been taken. After essentially kidnapping these individuals, the residents are typically not returned to their homes and can be stranded far from the Navajo Nation with no resources or communications options. Not only is this dangerous for those taken and scary for the families, but we are confident this may be a financial scam that will not be tolerated.

During the legislative session, I sponsored a bill that would better protect our Indigenous residents from these kidnapping practices. The bill passed the Senate, but the House ran out of time to pass the bill. I pledge to work with legislative interim committees to find solutions for protection and continue to work with law enforcement. I have sent a letter to the Governor’s Office asking her to issue an executive order that at a bare minimum will require addiction treatment centers that operate with “recruiters” to at least contact one member of the family or an official within the Navajo Nation of that person’s treatment and location. This simple act will ensure families do not have to suffer through the uncertainty and pain of not knowing whether their loved one is missing or worse. It would also be beneficial to ensure the rehab center is required to provide return transportation and not leave that individual stranded with no resources to return home. We must all be vigilant and work together to protect each other to ensure these awful crimes are stopped and the criminals are prosecuted.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » ‘Recruiters’ kidnapping our indigenous residents

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Pet care: Learning the language of dogs to dodge ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dogs aren't little people in furry ... Dogs aren't little people in furry suits. They think differently.
2
Isotopes Turning 20: It's more than just the players ...
ABQnews Seeker
Radio announcers, media relations specialists, groundskeepers ... Radio announcers, media relations specialists, groundskeepers are among those who have moved up after their time with the Albuquerque Isotopes.
3
Isotopes Turn 20: A list of the general manager's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The club's Vice President/General Manager John ... The club's Vice President/General Manager John Traub, who has been on board since the beginning, recently gave us his list of memorable moments or ...
4
Summer time, and the youth programs are plenty
From the newspaper
OPINION: Now is the time to ... OPINION: Now is the time to plan for how youth will spend their summer.
5
'Recruiters' kidnapping our indigenous residents
From the newspaper
OPINION: Governor needs to issue an ... OPINION: Governor needs to issue an executive order requiring addiction treatment centers with "recruiters" to notify a family member of that person's location.
6
Splitting area is a win-win for Southeast residents
From the newspaper
OPINION: The University Area Command pilot ... OPINION: The University Area Command pilot project will enable quicker police response times.
7
Rush shows Forest Service has not learned its lesson ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Forest Service is rushing plan ... OPINION: Forest Service is rushing plan for prescribed burn in Santa Fe National Forest.
8
If you want to make a difference on crime, ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Albuquerque residents can make a ... OPINION: Albuquerque residents can make a difference serving on the Citizens Police Academy and the Community Policing Council.
9
Focus $70 million on economic diversification
From the newspaper
OPINION: The Opportunity Enterprise Review Board ... OPINION: The Opportunity Enterprise Review Board should adopt policies that prioritize economic diversification.