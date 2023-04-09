‘Recruiters’ kidnapping our indigenous residents

The protection and safety of Indigenous residents are essential to the Navajo Nation, other tribes, Gallup and all of Northwest New Mexico. Indigenous residents in New Mexico and Arizona are being targeted by people who are falsely claiming to help in an attempt to transport them to behavioral health centers in Arizona, police say. I am working with law enforcement and have asked Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to issue an executive order to better protect our Indigenous residents and their families from these predatory practices.

The Navajo Police Department, other tribal and local law enforcement agencies and the FBI have all received reports of potential kidnappings in New Mexico and Arizona. Several missing person reports have been traced back to addiction treatment centers. It appears it has become common practice for unknown recruiters to go onto the Navajo Nation, promise to help residents with behavioral health, and then drive them hours away to treatment centers for rehab. Often, at no point in this process, are family members told their loved ones have been taken. After essentially kidnapping these individuals, the residents are typically not returned to their homes and can be stranded far from the Navajo Nation with no resources or communications options. Not only is this dangerous for those taken and scary for the families, but we are confident this may be a financial scam that will not be tolerated.

During the legislative session, I sponsored a bill that would better protect our Indigenous residents from these kidnapping practices. The bill passed the Senate, but the House ran out of time to pass the bill. I pledge to work with legislative interim committees to find solutions for protection and continue to work with law enforcement. I have sent a letter to the Governor’s Office asking her to issue an executive order that at a bare minimum will require addiction treatment centers that operate with “recruiters” to at least contact one member of the family or an official within the Navajo Nation of that person’s treatment and location. This simple act will ensure families do not have to suffer through the uncertainty and pain of not knowing whether their loved one is missing or worse. It would also be beneficial to ensure the rehab center is required to provide return transportation and not leave that individual stranded with no resources to return home. We must all be vigilant and work together to protect each other to ensure these awful crimes are stopped and the criminals are prosecuted.