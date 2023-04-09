 Rush shows Forest Service has not learned its lesson regarding - Albuquerque Journal

Rush shows Forest Service has not learned its lesson regarding

By David Birnbaum / Santa Fe resident

Regarding the 79-square-mile portion of the Santa Fe National Forest bordered on the west by Santa Fe and surrounding residential areas, and stretching from Tesuque to Rowe Mesa, where the Forest Service plans to burn and clear more than 38,000 acres of beautiful forest, we received bad news last week. The Forest Service announced it is going to terminate the consideration of the opinions of the public on Monday, April 10, and finalize its decision, possibly beginning the project by the middle of May. If there is anything the Forest Service should have learned from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon disaster which it started a year ago, it is that hurrying is something you should not do when playing with fire in the increasingly dry and windy mountains of Northern New Mexico.

Many citizens are still working to document reasons why this project needs to be reduced in size, more thoroughly specified, and put on hold at least until the public has been heard. I, for instance, have sent a priority letter and a copy of Santa Fe County commissioners’ unanimous resolution 2022-050 to Brenda Mallory, Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, a White House office established by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, asking her to look at what is proposed and how it violates the spirit and letter of the act, which she is required to safeguard and enforce. But I learned 10 days ago by phoning the White House that it takes eight weeks for her to respond to communications. So I need more time, and the Forest Service should respect the need for Mallory to respond. It is unreasonable and unnecessary for the Forest Service to terminate the public input regarding this highly visible, extremely destructive project in a forest which draws hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world to Northern New Mexico and provides recreational and spiritual pleasure to residents of our state.

Similarly, I sent a priority letter to U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich on April 1 continuing an exchange of communications he and I have had over the past months, asking him again to reconsider his stance regarding this project. He previously answered me, agreeing the Forest Service needs to make significant changes to practices and policies regarding intentional burning to take into account effects of climate change. But he stopped short of asking the Forest Service to put the project on hold until the best science and valuable opinions of citizens have been understood and considered.

These are two examples of one individual working to assess the Forest Service’s proposal for managing our forests but needing more time to receive responses from governmental entities contacted. There are alternative methods that should be considered to reduce the risk of wildfire without increasing the risk by introducing fire when weather conditions are certain to create another horrific disaster.

Please raise your voices, citizens of New Mexico, and contact your congressional delegation, the Governor’s Office and the Forest Service to let your opinions be known, and to demand more time be given to thinking before acting, as is clearly a necessity in safely addressing problems associated with wildfires in our forests.

