Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed 35 bills Friday. Here’s what she signed and what she didn’t.

By Dan McKay and Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham participates in a bill-signing ceremony Friday at the Roundhouse. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — The governor faced a Friday deadline to act on bills passed in the final days of the 2023 legislative session.

Here’s a look at some of what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed, vetoed and pocket vetoed on the final day.

Lujan Grisham signed:

— House Bill 547: Issue $500 rebates for individual taxpayers, expand child tax credits and grow the film incentive program. The governor line-item vetoed reductions in personal income taxes, cuts in gross receipts taxes, an alcohol tax increase and an electric vehicle tax credit.

— Senate Bill 523: Revise the medical malpractice law to ensure outpatient clinics can obtain the insurance they need to continue operating next year.

— Senate Bill 7: Create a rural health care delivery fund to help defray losses and cover start-up costs at rural hospitals.

— Senate Bill 16: Establish a Health Care Authority Department to replace the Human Services Department and consolidate health care functions handled by several state agencies.

— House Bill 2: Authorize $9.6 billion in spending for next year’s state budget, a 14% increase over this year. The governor line-item vetoed some spending.

Lujan Grisham vetoed or pocket vetoed:

— Senate Bill 2: Raise judicial pay and bring Supreme Court justices’ compensation into line with federal magistrates.

— Senate Bill 84: Change the probation and parole system to reduce the number of people sent back to prison for technical violations.

— Senate Bill 187: Exclude drug possession from sentencing enhancements for habitual offenders.

— Senate Bill 426: Establish a civil rights division under the state attorney general to help safeguard rights of children in state custody.

— House Bill 184: Overhaul the appointment and removal process for the Game Commission to stabilize membership.

— House Bill 375: Require agencies that authorize charter schools to report how they spend the money they withhold from the schools for oversight.

