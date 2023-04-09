Editorial: Millions of new dollars for pre-K and broadband demand a return on investment

Access to pre-K education in New Mexico will grow by 40%, we’re told. Taxpayers have been promised more than $110 million of new early childhood education state funding will expand the number of seats for children in pre-K classrooms, increase the number of instructional hours in some programs and bump the pay for early childhood workers.

And more broadband connectivity is on the way as well. New Mexico has received $40 million of federal grants for rural broadband projects, we learned last week.

But what is the actual return on investment for either? Every single year New Mexico school districts return between $2 million and $4 million in pre-K funding because the demand was just not there. And a 2020 Legislative Finance Committee report found not one of the state’s nine broadband goals of 2014 had been completely achieved despite the influx of public dollars. LFC analysts said the state and federal governments had funded about $325 million in broadband projects in New Mexico over a recent four-year period but it was hard to track the money and ensure accountability.

We certainly do not need a repeat of either.

Pre-K

The more than $110 million annually in new pre-K funding comes from a disingenuously written, voter-approved constitutional amendment that increases distributions from the Land Grant Permanent Fund. Lawmakers can throw all the money they want at early childhood education, but that doesn’t mean programs will actually be available. About 15,700 N.M. children currently get pre-K services, which take infrastructure and staffing, as well as parental interest. Early Childhood Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said at a news conference Tuesday we need 600 to 800 more childcare professionals to be able to grow pre-K access by 40%. Yet last year the state was begging for volunteers from the National Guard to work in child care.

Grants providing financial support to college students pursuing early childhood degrees and planned pay increases for early childhood education workers may help, but we’ve got a long way to go before we have a pre-K seat for every child under 5.

And that doesn’t answer the question of whether every family wants/needs a seat. As we have argued before, there are only around 24,000 4-year-olds in New Mexico. Many are already in federally funded Head Start programs. Many are in private programs that get state funding from the Children, Youth and Families Department. (In fact many more kids in Farmington and Los Lunas go to Head Start or CYFD pre-K than state pre-K). Many are in programs in churches, homes and private businesses that families are able to pay for. And not every family believes their child needs pre-K.

So it is essential Groginsky and company are transparent with where this $110 million goes each year, and how many children it serves.

Broadband

Meanwhile, the $40 million of federal broadband grants announced last week will fund just three projects: Western New Mexico Telephone Company Inc. will get $24 million to provide high-speed internet to 206 people, five businesses and five farms in Catron County; Peñasco Valley Telephone Cooperative Inc. will get $13.9 million to provide high-speed internet to 550 people, 11 businesses and 48 farms in Chaves, Eddy, Lincoln and Otero counties; and E.N.M.R. Telephone Cooperative will get $2.6 million to provide high-speed internet to a farm and 27 people in De Baca, Guadalupe, Harding, Quay, San Miguel, Socorro and Union counties.

As Martin Leahy of Rio Rancho notes in a letter to the editor Saturday, the $40 million will fund a little over 850 broadband connections, amounting to almost $47,000 per connection — costs per connection that could never be replicated on a wide scale. And letter writer Robert Trapp of Española adds “it’s great if you’re one of those 27 people in eastern New Mexico, but what is the true cost?”

It also begs the question of whether we are spending money on technology that could be outdated in a few years. The New Mexico Economic Development Department has put up $5 million to expand internet access through airships, but that didn’t come up when our congressional members and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack held a news conference in Albuquerque on Monday touting the federal funding.

The EDD finalized a contract in 2021 with Moriarty-based Sceye Inc. to study the viability of distributing high-speed internet from unmanned dirigibles 65,000 feet in the air. The “stratospheric platforms” essentially suspend cellphone tower equipment. Sceye launched its maiden 24-hour flight from Roswell last June.

“With five ships floating in the stratosphere, Sceye could expand broadband to 100% of the state,” EDD Secretary Alicia J. Keyes told the Journal in June. “It could offer a much more progressive alternative for future development of high-speed internet than trying to build out ground-based infrastructure in rural areas.” And HAPSMobile Inc. — a joint venture between Japanese telecommunications firm SoftBank Inc. and aircraft development company AeroVironment — is working at Spaceport America to also develop solar-powered, unmanned aerial vehicles to provide internet connection from the stratosphere, unimpeded by mountains and buildings and even the curvature of the earth.

And yet here we are literally pouring $40 million into the ground for about 850 people. State officials estimate expanding high-speed internet to rural areas via buried cables will take years and cost upward of $5 billion. Piecemeal efforts like $2.6 million to get broadband to 28 people are neither cost-efficient nor forward-thinking.

Vilsack says oversight of the broadband millions will come from regular reports and deadlines for specific projects, but that LFC report proves we’ve heard that one before.

The money always seems to come first, the accountability later, if at all. Even some state lawmakers concede the state has a long history of throwing money at problems without achieving measurable results.

New Mexico is a vast state with huge needs, so it is important to get bang for bucks and make every dollar count. A public accounting of the return on investment for pre-K and broadband is more essential than ever to ensure the millions of dollars actually go where intended and improve New Mexicans’ lives, rather than to a handful of people or back to the general fund.

Because politicians won’t hold a news conference about that.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.