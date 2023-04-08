Top of Mind: Should the city of Albuquerque try again to reinstate a curfew for youth?

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

Should the city of Albuquerque try again to reinstate a curfew for youth?

“Yes, they should reinstate the curfew. However, if they reinstate it the city must also have programs for the kids to be involved in. They’re doing things for the homeless and they need to do something for the kids. They are our future.”

— Alejandro Encinias, Albuquerque

“Treating youth as wrongdoers is demoralizing for them and embarrassing for those of us who are older. My son was a plaintiff in the original curfew case and is a lawyer today — not a criminal.”

— Jennie Lusk, Albuquerque

“Yes, I think there should be a curfew for kids. They have no business being out until all hours of the night. Usually it just gives them more time to get in trouble. Being at home after a certain time is safer for them and for other people.”

— Judy Whitney, Albuquerque

“It’s a nice idea that harkens to a youthful time decades ago. I can’t imagine the already overly stressed police enforcing a curfew. It would become a secondary infraction tacked on to a more serious crime. And I doubt parents would enforce it either.”

— Dan Webster, Albuquerque

“I have mixed feelings if there should be a curfew for teens. It seems that when I was a teenager, our parents set the time; we had to be in yards before the sun went down. As a parent, my daughter knew what time to be back home. Not sure.”

— Lonnie Barraza, Albuquerque

“I think there needs to be a curfew. The main reason is the crime rates and all the racing, shootings and shoplifting through Albuquerque. I really think a curfew would help.”

— Jennifer Collins, Edgewood

“I think it is useless to impose a curfew on youth because those that offend have parents that have either lost control or never disciplined their children so these offending youth have no rules. Parents should be held accountable for the crimes that their children commit to do any good.”

— Carla Chirigos, Albuquerque

“Absolutely, I support a curfew. Look at the time of day, or night. Our teenagers are getting run over and shot. And make parents accountable by (a) fine.”

— Florence Hines, Albuquerque

“Seems like a good idea. However, it will be difficult to enforce, and the police will have more to distract them from the calls they already do not seem to be able to respond to in a reasonable amount of time. So I would say, no.”

— Linda Schaffer, Albuquerque

“Yes, teens should not be out late at night. These young teens are out committing crimes, and when they are faced with the consequences they are scared and don’t realize what they have done will ruin their lives. It’s dangerous out there for them.”

— Pauline Gallegos, Albuquerque

“It would give police a reason to question youth out late into the night, which may reduce the possibility of some youth crime. It would seem far better for parents to know where their kids are, with whom, what they’re doing — hopefully without drugs, alcohol or guns — and when they’ll be home.”

— D.W. Livingston, Albuquerque

“Albuquerque should reinstate a youth curfew. Many major cities have them and they are helpful in curtailing property crime and delinquency. If we are serious about helping our students to be successful in school, they must first be safely at home by a reasonable hour.”

— William Stotts, Albuquerque

“Why don’t you focus on the homeless first? Most youth would not be on the street if they had a proper home. Also, more programs for youth. Give them a direction, give them a chance. Let none have idle hands.”

— Shari Gilliam, Corrales

“Because of so much crime and murders here, they really should impose a law for all underage youths to be off the streets and home before 8-9 p.m. unless with their parents. We are losing a lot of good kids to drugs, alcohol, guns and wild party abuse.”

— Nancy Sylvain, Albuquerque

“There is no reason for (children) under 17 to be out past (midnight) without work papers. If parents can’t or won’t control their kids, a curfew would help with the violence on our streets. Albuquerque needs safe streets for all.”

— Georgine Katsaros, Albuquerque

