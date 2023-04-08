 Final tax package: What survived - and what didn't - in New Mexico's tax legislation - Albuquerque Journal

Final tax package: What survived — and what didn’t — in New Mexico’s tax legislation

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces the new headquarters for the New Mexico Media Academy at the Downtown Rail Yards in Albuquerque last month. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Here’s what survived — and what didn’t — in the massive tax package approved by lawmakers:

Approved

  • Rebates of $500 for individual taxpayers. Married couples filing jointly will receive $1,000 checks.
  • Expanded child tax credit that, depending on income levels, could mean a tax break of up to $600 per child.
  • A larger health care practitioner tax deduction that will cover co-pays and deductibles.
  • Changes to state film incentive program that include gradually increase annual state spending limit.

Vetoed

  • Phased-in reduction of state’s gross receipts tax rate.
  • 20% increase in state alcohol tax rate.
  • Restructured personal income tax brackets intended to benefit lower-income residents.
  • Electric vehicle tax credit worth up to $4,000 per vehicle, depending on income level.
  • Scaled-back capital gains deduction with an annual maximum of $2,500 per taxpayer.
  • New tax deduction of up to $1,000 for school supply purchases by teachers for classroom use.
