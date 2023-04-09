 Where we stand: Here are last week's stances of the Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board - Albuquerque Journal

Where we stand: Here are last week’s stances of the Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

 

 

 

 

 

 

APRIL 2: Multi-agency cooperation critical to stopping fentanyl’s pipeline to our communities

https://www.abqjournal.com/2587283/fentanyl-scourge-state-collaboration.html

TUESDAY: ABQ land purchases need to be judicious / Kudos to top spellers and Selfless Seniors

https://www.abqjournal.com/2587790/city-of-albuquerque-land-purchases-walmart-franklin-strip-adam-food-market.html

https://www.abqjournal.com/2587786/state-spelling-bee-selfless-seniors.html

WEDNESDAY: Make that $500M opioid payout count / Stadium at balloon park worth exploring

https://www.abqjournal.com/2588061/500-million-dollar-opiod-settlements.html

https://www.abqjournal.com/2588077/soccer-stadium-balloon-fiesta-park.html

THURSDAY: Mayor’s proposed ‘no frills’ budget a solid starting point

https://www.abqjournal.com/2588405/city-of-albuquerque-budget-public-safety-transparency-taxes.html

FRIDAY: If it’s spring, it’s time for pro sports in the ABQ area / Teacher’s award an inspiration to us all

https://www.abqjournal.com/2588739/isotopes-united-gladiators-spring.html

https://www.abqjournal.com/2588750/golden-apple-award-shannon-ryan-lavaland-elementary-school.html

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Where we stand: Here are last week’s stances of the Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Video: Pilgrimage to Chimayó
ABQnews Seeker
Thousands took to state roads on ... Thousands took to state roads on Good Friday in the annual pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó.
2
A year on legalization's frontlines: What's next?
ABQnews Seeker
The issue of oversaturation is expected ... The issue of oversaturation is expected to be front and center as soon as this year.
3
'Total chaos': Volunteer firefighters recall Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze ...
ABQnews Seeker
"The wind blew over the mountain," ... "The wind blew over the mountain," said Antonio Lovato, a volunteer firefighter in Ledoux, "and day turned into night. The sky just turned black, ...
4
Reader mailbag: Yes, Lobo hoops will be active in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal's Geoff Grammer answers your ... The Journal's Geoff Grammer answers your questions, including several about Lobo basketball, transfers, referees and tacos.
5
Find out who's coming to the 46th Jack Williamson ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 46th Jack Williamson Lectureship runs ... The 46th Jack Williamson Lectureship runs Thursday, April 13, to Saturday, April 15, at ENMU.
6
Exploring the complex history of nuclear colonialism and native ...
ABQnews Seeker
During World War II the federal ... During World War II the federal government created the top-secret Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb behind the fenced-in hilltop community renamed Los ...
7
Don't worry, crepe myrtle stays asleep until late spring
ABQnews Seeker
Be patient for several more weeks ... Be patient for several more weeks before you determine that your crepe myrtles, that grew perfectly and were watered during the dormant season, are ...
8
Take a trip to 'Feral, Minnesota'
ABQnews Seeker
The Cell at Fusion Theatre is ... The Cell at Fusion Theatre is presenting "Feral, Minnesota" by Gregory Moss and Rhiannon Frazier, a monthly live theatrical melodrama beginning on Wednesday, April ...
9
SF Symphony to explore 'One Love, One Planet'
ABQnews Seeker
The Santa Fe Symphony will explore ... The Santa Fe Symphony will explore "One Love, One Planet" through the works of Claude Debussy and Joseph Haydn on Sunday, April 16, at ...