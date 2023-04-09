Summer time, and the youth programs are plenty

The last day of school for most is the last full week of May. For those on an extended calendar, it’s a week later. Now is the time to plan for how youth will spend their summer. Most programs target children ages 5 to 12, though some cover a broader age group. Prices and availability vary; registrations have begun or will begin soon.

Albuquerque

The city of Albuquerque website, cabq.gov/summer, provides information on events, programs, camps and classes for youth this summer. There are fees for some; others are free. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, the city will have a Spring into Summer event at Tiguex Park, 1800 Mountain Road, with activities and entertainment along with an opportunity to learn about youth programs, events, camps, lessons and classes offered across the city. Check the website for updates and for information on when registration opens.

• Full-day programs are offered at community, multi-generational and child development centers, APS locations and the Open Space Visitor Center. Each location offers different programming and registration. Check the website for details.

• Early Head Start has ongoing registration. Call (505) 767-6512

• Preschool & N.M. Pre-K has ongoing registration. Call (505) 767-6504

• There are also partial-day lessons, camps, classes, and events. Camp Bio Park registration opened on March 1. Open Space Hikes and Camps have weekly events and ongoing registration. Museums, library, swim, tennis, pickleball, golf and more have registration opening soon.

• Free nutritious meal distribution for children ages 1-18 at parks begins June 6, at community centers June 13. Check the website for details on locations and times; lunches are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Details including menus are at cabq.gov/family/crei/youth-food-service-program/youth-food-service-program.

• Volunteering, summer jobs, internships and apprenticeships are also available. Go to the website and click on the links for information.

Bernalillo County

Summer programs are offered through community centers, listed at bernco.gov. Registration is open now at each center for ages 5-14. There is a $290 fee, breakfast and lunch are provided, and there are scholarships for those who qualify.

There is also a county summer food service program beginning May 31. The county summer lunch locations are outside Albuquerque city limits in the South Valley, North Valley, East Mountains and Paradise Hills. Locations are chosen based on the percentage of children receiving free and reduced school lunches in that area, lunches are usually handed out from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m., but some locations will serve lunches from noon to 2 p.m. No registration is required. Go to bernco.gov/community-services/summer-lunch-program/cq for details.

Rio Rancho

The City of Rio Rancho offers a summer camp program for children between the ages of 5 to 12; registration opened April 3. Sites include Cabezon Community Center and Haynes Community Center for ages 9-12 and Sabana Grande Recreation Center and Star Heights Recreation Center for ages 5 to 8. There are nine weeklong sessions from June 5 through Aug. 4.

The curriculum consists of traditional and non-traditional sports, cooperative games, arts, and crafts, field trips, swimming, and other group activities. Breakfast and lunch are not provided. A free-lunch program is planned at Haynes and Start Heights locations.

More information and online registration is at rrnm.gov/4451/Summer-Camp; or call or register at the Parks and Recreation Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3200 Civic Center Circle, Suite 100, (505) 891-5015.

Los Lunas

Seven weeks of youth programs include summer recreation to provide educational, health and wellness activities for children ages 5-12. Each week costs $30 and includes lunches and 2 field trips. Registration opened March 27 online at loslunasnm.gov/264/Summer-Recreation. There is also a youth work program providing work placement with classroom instruction for those ages 16-25.; call (505) 352-3584 for information.

Albuquerque Public Schools

Summer programs are offered for elementary and high school students. Registration is open now through April 28 or until each school reaches its capacity; information is at aps.edu/summer-programs.

• Summer Learning Adventure is a free, outdoor-themed enrichment program for those currently enrolled in APS kindergarten through fifth-grade during the 2022-23 school year. Registration is limited to 240 students at each site on a first-come, first-serve basis and only online registration will be used.

• The Summer STEM Experience is a free, engineering and computer science-based program for APS students currently enrolled in sixth- through eighth-grades during the 2022-2023 school year. Registration is limited to 150 students at each high school location and 50 students at the Sandia Mountain Natural History Center.

• 2023 High School Summer School Credit Recovery is for currently enrolled 2022-2023 APS students in grades 9-12. Registration will begin April 11. Students must meet with their school counselor to get registered.

Rio Rancho Public Schools

The district provides a variety of summer school, summer camp and summer activity options. They include structured and intensive remedial instruction in English language arts and math instruction by teacher recommendation, athletic camps for all ages kindergarten through high school. More information is at rrps.net/page/summer-camps-activities, by calling the district at (505) 896-0667 or contacting the school your student is enrolled in to find a program.

Public Library

In prior years the Albuquerque/Bernalillo County libraries have offered a free eight-week program at branches encourages babies, children, tweens, teens and adults to read or be read to throughout the summer. Visit your local branch for information.