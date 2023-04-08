Kirtland ‘puncher’ goes on without his late father or a manager into Saturday card at Embassy Suites

The year was 2019, the month was March, and the future looked bright for 16-year-old New Mexico boxer Elija Martinez.

Now, some 49 months and exactly one professional fight later, Martinez is starting over. He’s scheduled to face Tajikistan’s Bekhzod Usmanov (0-1), an experienced MMA fighter, in a four-round middleweight prelim bout on Saturday at the Embassy Suites.

After an impressive amateur career, Martinez, from Kirtland, signed with highly successful Las Vegas, Nevada manager Cameron Dunkin. At the time, Dunkin told the Journal he’d been eager to sign Martinez but not necessarily at age 16 – that it was Martinez’s parents, Eli and Charmaine, who wanted their son to turn pro.

Because most U.S. states don’t allow boxers to fight professionally until they’re 18, Dunkin had Martinez make his pro debut on April 27, 2019, in Mexicali, Baja California. Martinez said in an interview on Friday that he won the bout by first-round TKO, but boxrec.com lists the bout as no contest.

From there, Charmaine and Elija Martinez said, communication with Dunkin became sporadic and no fights were forthcoming.

Then, in May 2021, Eli Martinez died. Elija’s boxing career foundered.

“It was kind of hard for me to come back after losing my dad,” he said, “because he was there since day one.”

Meanwhile, Dunkin, who has managed more than 30 world champions, was busy elsewhere.

“We haven’t talked to him in probably about a year now,” Charmaine Martinez said.

There are, Elija Martinez said, no hard feelings. “(Dunkin) is a cool guy and everything,” he said. “I know he’s a busy man.”

In a phone interview, Dunkin – a former Albuquerque resident who in the past managed both Danny Romero and Johnny Tapia – said he recalled having disagreements with Eli Martinez about what weight class was best for Elija (he’ll fight on Saturday at 160 pounds).

Partly for that reason, Dunkin said, he was reluctant to put in the time and money necessary to get Martinez’s career in gear.

Then, Eli Martinez’s death changed everything. Without him, Elija said, the family could not maintain their gym in Kirtland.

Still, Elija said, the flame had not gone out.

“I love the sport too much,” he said, “and I just can’t leave it yet.”

He’s done much of his training at a Four Corners gym operated by Roland Nez, whose son Rolyn is among the state’s best amateur boxers of recent years.

Dunkin does not consider himself Martinez’s manager but said he’s pleased to learn that the talented 20-year-old is resuming his career.

“He can punch,” Dunkin said. “I mean, he can really punch.”

THE MAIN EVENT: Abraham Perez’s first pro boxing opponent quit on his stool after one round. His second opponent collapsed the first time he was hit.

Such was the challenge for Perez and his father/promoter, Aaron Perez, in matchmaking for an amateur national champion – balancing the desire for willing and able competition, but also desiring not too much too soon.

Since then, both the level of competition and the advancement of Perez’s career have accelerated.

Now with a record of 6-0 with two knockouts, he’s scheduled to face the Philippines’ Jeronil Borres (12-7-2, six KOs), based solely on his record the strongest opponent the 23-year-old Albuquerquean has yet fought.

The vacant International Boxing Association Intercontinental Flyweight (112-pound) title will be at stake. A victory would earn Perez his first pro title belt.

“So far, the fact that I’m fighting for a title hasn’t hit me,” Perez said on Friday after a ceremonial weigh-in at Bubba’s 33. “But (Saturday night) I’m looking forward to having that (belt) around my waist.”

Borres has fought in Albuquerque once before, losing by majority decision to then- and still-unbeaten Matt Griego-Ortega in March 2020. Perez did not see that fight, nor has he watched any of Borres’ previous bouts on video.

Before Friday morning’s official weigh-in, Borres appeared to be studying video of one of Perez’s previous fights

That’s OK, Perez said. Whatever challenges Borres presents, he said, he’s confident he can adapt.

“I’m not too worried about it,” he said. “… I stay ready for whatever comes my way.

“You gotta put in the work, gotta do it.”