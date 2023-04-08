 Open Cup romp was nice; will it benefit United on Saturday? - Albuquerque Journal

Open Cup romp was nice; will it benefit United on Saturday?

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

United midfielder Daniel Bruce (25) trips over a slide tackle from UDA striker Marco Millan (14) during the first half as the New Mexico United FC play against UDA NMSU during the U.S. Open Cup at Rio Rancho High School in Rio Rancho on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Momentum may not be the easiest item to pack, but that won’t stop New Mexico United from trying.

United finally got its sputtering attack in high gear during the second half of Tuesday’s 6-0 U.S. Open Cup win over NMSU UDA in wind-blown Rio Rancho. Will it carry over to Saturday night’s USL Championship road match against Monterey Bay FC?

“I do think we can build off the good things,” midfielder Daniel Bruce said. “We got a lot of good performances (Tuesday) from established guys and from new guys. I think that brings confidence and we can keep building on those performances no matter who the opponent is.”

If nothing else, Tuesday’s U.S. Open Cup win gave United (1-1-0) some needed work. Coach Zach Prince’s team has played the fewest matches among USLC clubs this season and is still trying to build the cohesiveness and rhythm that other clubs have begun to achieve.

Monterey Bay (1-2-1) may not yet be in midseason form, but it figures to have a comfort level at home. Saturday’s match will be its fourth in all competitions on the artificial turf at Cardinale Stadium this season.

“They’re a good counterattacking team and it’s a fast surface,” Prince said. “We’ve got to control those moments when they’re in transition because they’ve got plenty of talent, especially up front.”

The only goal New Mexico has allowed in three appearances came in a transition situation, and it proved costly in last week’s 1-0 loss at Oakland. Still, Prince has been pleased with his team’s defense thus far. Applying more pressure on the attack is of greater concern after NMU managed just one goal in its first two USLC matches.

“We’ve got to create more chances and get 12 to 15 yards closer (to the opponent’s goal),” Prince said. “Hopefully the Open Cup match got us going and we can keep that momentum.”

United’s lineup will require some tinkering Saturday night as play-making midfielder Justin Portillo serves a one-game suspension for drawing a red card in Oakland. NMU also will be playing its second USLC match without Cristian Nava, who is out for the rest of the season with an ACL tear.

Veteran Chris Wehan started in place of Nava at Oakland, but Prince did not tip his hand about Saturday’s lineup. He did like what he saw from some of his team’s new players in Tuesday’s Open Cup win.

“Those guys have been pushing so much in training, even before Tuesday’s match,” he said. “Obviously you don’t like having a player of Justin Portillo’s caliber sitting out, but I feel like we have some good options.”

Prince said United considered appealing Portillo’s suspension but opted not to after seeing other officiating decisions around the league upheld on appeal. Portillo picked up two yellow cards against Oakland, the second one coming after what appeared to be minimal contact.

“Do I think Justin’s second yellow was justified?” Prince said. “Absolutely not. But I will say the Oakland player sold it really well.”

Saturday
New Mexico United at Monterey Bay FC, 8 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming)

