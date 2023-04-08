What to watch as New Mexico United returns to action Saturday at Monterey Bay FC

NEW MEXICO UNITED GAME DAY: At MONTEREY BAY FC

Saturday, 8 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico (1-1-0): United was anything but explosive in its first two USL Championship games, scoring just one goal (on a Justin Portillo penalty kick) and allowing just one. That changed in NMU’s 6-0 romp

over NMSU UDA in round two of the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, and forward Josh Dolling played a starring role. Dolling completed a hat trick, scoring twice on assists from Andres Robles and once on a penalty. United did an effective job serving balls in front from the wings, something it failed to do in last week’s 1-0 loss at Oakland. Midfielder Daniel Bruce was a force on the outside, finishing with a goal, an assist and numerous chances created. New Mexico’s defense has been solid, with goalkeepers Alex Tambakis and Ford Parker rarely tested.

Monterey Bay (1-2-1): An effective counter-attacking club, Monterey Bay has scored seven goals in its first four matches and forward Alex Dixon has been the focal point. Dixon, who signed with MBFC after two productive seasons with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, leads the USL Championship with four goals already this season. He’s getting considerable help from midfielder and former UNM Lobo Sam Gleadle, who has a goal, an assist and three chances created thus far. Productive as Monterey Bay’s attack has been, it’s defense has been vulnerable. MBFC has surrendered seven goals (tied for fourth most in the USLC) on 20 opposing shots. Primary goalkeeper Gerald Ngnepi has been busy. His 13 saves and seven goals conceded both rank fourth in the league.

NOTEWORTHY: Unlike New Mexico, which has yet to play a true home match this season, Monterey Bay has been filling up on home cooking. Saturday’s match will be its fifth at Cardinale Stadium, including a 3-1 U.S. Open Cup win this week over USL League One’s Central Valley Fuego. … United went 1-0-1 against Monterey Bay last season, winning 2-0 at Isotopes Park and playing to a 1-1 draw on the road. … NMU will be without a key piece Saturday as playmaking forward Portillo serves a one-game suspension after drawing a red card last week at Oakland.