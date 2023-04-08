Photos: Salt Lake Bees demolish Isotopes 15-2 By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor Friday, April 7th, 2023 at 9:45PM Salt Lake Bees Chase Silseth delivers a pitch against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 7. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Salt Lake Bees’ Jo Adell heads home after hitting a home run against the Isotopes during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 7. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes’ Jonathan Morales fields a ground ball against the Salt Lake Bees at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 7. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes’ Daniel Montano holds at second base during a game against the Salt Lake Bees at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 7. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes Nolan Jones plays third base during a game against the Salt Lake Bees at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 7. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Salt Lake Bees’ Michael Stefanic slides past Isotopes third baseman Nolan Jones during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 7. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Salt Lakes Bees Michael Stefanic fields the ball to first base for an out against the Isotopes during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 7. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Nolan Jones holds up at first base as Salt Lake Bees’ Chase Silseth delivers a pitch during a game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 7. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes Hunter Stovall holds at third base during a game against the Salt Lake Bees at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 7. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Salt Lakes Bees Chase Silseth pitches against the Isotopes during a game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 7. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Salt Lake Bees Trey Cabbage round third base to score a run against the Isotopes during a game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Friday, April 7. 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1of11 Next Home » ABQnews Seeker » Photos: Salt Lake Bees demolish Isotopes 15-2 Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages Questions about the Legislature? Albuquerque Journal can get you answers Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Your Question/s *LayoutName *FirstLastEmail *Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.Submit Question MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All Photos: Salt Lake Bees demolish Isotopes 15-2 With uptick in vetoes, Lujan Grisham blocks legislation on graduation requirements, parole violations Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued more vetoes than ever in her tenure, blocking bipartisan bills… Open Cup romp was nice; will it benefit United on Saturday? Momentum may not be the easiest item to pack, but that won't stop New Mexico… More ABQnews Seeker