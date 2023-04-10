Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold – and untrue – stories behind the pictures

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller finally unveils his multi-million dollar, real-time crime center.

COLLEEN AYCOCK, Albuquerque

In a secret bunker deep under the Batcave, a now-retired Batman relives his exploits.

STEVE MCLARY, Las Cruces

“‘Stop playing pinball,’ they said. ‘You’ll never amount to anything,’ they said. Well, look at me now, world.”

DAVID HEAVNER, Albuquerque

“Why in the world would TikTok hack into my old pinball machine?”

LINDA KAY LIVINGSTON, Albuquerque

The Who, thinking of updating their album to Geriatric Tommy Assisted Living Pinball Wizard.

ROBERT WAYNE, Albuquerque

“I’ve been in here so long my hair turned gray.”

JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

“Come on, man. I already put $5 in quarters and still no cigarettes.”

MICHAEL PACHECO, Albuquerque

In his youth, he was called “The Dolphin” because he was so good with a flipper.

RICK WELLER, Albuquerque

“OK, boomer, what are those things? Are you an undertaker? Are they boomer-coffins?”

MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque

Rocking it old style — hand-held game console.

JAMES DEVERMAN, Albuquerque

“Honey? Just one more pinball machine for my man cave, then I promise, I will stop!?”

ELIZABETH A. SAAVEDRA, Los Lunas

“I wish my wife would stop asking me to rearrange the game room. These machines are heavy, and my back is killing me.”

DAVE ROBERTS, Los Ranchos

