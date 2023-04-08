Isotope Jones was upset when he was traded — this is why he changed his mind

It was 2 a.m. in Spain this past November when the vacationing Nolan Jones saw his phone light up.

It was his agent back in the United States.

Back to sleep.

Then again. And then another call. This time, it was the general manager of the Cleveland Guardians, the team he had spent seven seasons with since he was drafted in the second round in 2016 as an 18-year-old shortstop from Holy Ghost Prep High School in Philadelphia.

Still half asleep, it was when the call from his mom came that made Jones realize it was time to wake up.

The news wasn’t good for Jones. He had been traded to the Colorado Rockies, where he is now on the 40-man roster and went 0-for-2 with two walks for the Albuquerque Isotopes in Friday night’s 15-2 home loss to the Salt Lake Bees — during which Farnington native Chase Silseth dominated the home team from the mound.

“Honestly, at first, I was upset. My whole day was ruined,” Jones, the one-time No. 1 rated prospect in the Guardians system, said on Friday of the trade. “I was really upset, just thinking about seven years of friendships and hard work with those guys (that) I thought was going to waste.”

The 24-year-old Jones, who spent most of his minor league career as a third baseman (383 games), had worked his way into a call-up last year with the Guardians, where he played 28 games, including 21 starts in right field – a move that seemed to give him the best opportunity to get up to the big leagues with his path at third base blocked by four-time all-star Jose Ramirez.

His brief stint in Cleveland didn’t stick, and by winter he was wondering how starting over with a new team in a new league would work.

When he moved to Arizona in January to start working out with the Rockies, it didn’t take long for him to get his answer.

“Honestly, I called my dad on my way home on the first day working out there and I told him, ‘This is gonna be the best thing that ever happened to me,'” Jones said.

He said Rockies teammates like Ryan McMahon, Randal Grichuk and Brian Serven were among the veterans who not only made the transition to a new organization seamless, but reinvigorated him.

It’s a “new opportunity,” he said.

Now with the Isotopes, Jones is listed as the No. 17 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline and he’s getting playing time as both a corner outfielder and a corner infielder. In four games in Albuquerque this week, he has played left field with a highlight reel put out at the plate in the Tuesday night home opener. Also he’s played third base twice and even at first base on Thursday – a position he’s practiced regularly, but has played in games now just three times.

He’s flashed great potential defensively and he’s hitting .296 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in seven games.

“He gelled really nicely when he when he first showed up to spring training,” said Isotopes hitting coach Jordan Pacheco. “He’s an easy guy, because he’s a worker. And he has a passion about this game, you can tell with the way he plays it. …

“I think for some people being traded can be a good thing. It means someone out there really wants you. I’m excited to see what this year brings for him. To me, he’s in a really good spot.”

Jones said that while his career was dealt two potential hurdles in the past year — getting traded from the only organization he had ever played for and also getting sent back to the minors after getting his first big league call up — he’s confident he will tackle this season with the right mindset.

He credits his 2021 stint at Triple-A Columbus (Ohio) Clippers with being a learning experience he hopes to now draw from.

“The one thing that stuck out to me from that year, I got to see Andres Gimenez come down to Triple-A and he worked his ass off every single day,” Jones said of the now everyday starting second baseman for the Guardians. “Obviously, it crushes you when you get sent down. We want to be in the big leagues. But you can’t always avoid it. And I’ve seen both sides of it. I’ve seen guys be salty, and they’re out of the game now. But I also saw guys like Andres Gimenez come down and, every single day, put his nose down, work hard, not complain about a thing and grind. And the next year, he’s an All Star in the big leagues.”