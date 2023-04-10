National Hispanic Cultural Center pride starts with staff

A recent Albuquerque Journal story, “More leadership changes at the National Hispanic Cultural Center,” quoted a letter from three now-former members of the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s board of directors. Among other claims, the letter alleged “some employees fell into habits of not working,” during a period of leadership transition.

While we acknowledge changes in leadership are never easy, we reject the characterization of our friends and colleagues at the center that appeared in the letter and in the paper in the strongest possible terms. Our hard-working staff at the NHCC is the heart and soul of an institution that preserves, supports and advances Hispanic art, culture and humanities in New Mexico and beyond.

While we have always worked hard and done more with less, we’ve doubled down on our commitment to serving our community in 2023. Below are just a few recent achievements from the center – achievements that wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless efforts of our staff.

• Our team worked alongside Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office to secure a $500,000 grant that will be used to digitize the NHCC’s photograph, object, recording and document archives. These archives connect New Mexicans and all Hispanic Americans to their family and community histories and will soon be more accessible than ever.

• Education staff launched a series of new programs, from early childhood events like Bilingual Storytimes and Arte Poquito to family-friendly Día de Familia and Noche de Familia celebrations. In the last 90 days, our staff coordinated and executed multiple soldout events, including a screening of “Star Wars” in Navajo and an author’s talk that drew so much attention even the waiting list was full. NHCC educator Elena Baca receiving the Museum Education Art Educator of the Year Award from the New Mexico Art Education Association in 2022 just demonstrates the talent and dedication present on our education team.

• Our visual arts staff celebrated a successful run of the beloved exhibition Fronteras del Futuro, which received national praise from publications like Hyperallergic, with a string of popular events. This team has developed and secured funding for four new exhibitions that will open in 2023. This means collaborating with artists on projects ranging from bilingual printmaking to a mixed-media exploration of the agave plant.

• Our performing arts team works with dozens of artistic organizations each year on performances ranging from folk dance to opera. Last year, this small staff worked with partners on nearly 100 plays, films, concerts and other performances, which drew around 37,000 people and grossed over $875,000. And there’s more coming in 2023.

Our staff brings a unique blend of passions and skill sets, having worked at organizations like LucasFilm, San Antonio Museum of Art, the Gellert Center for Education and the FBI Art Crime Team. They’re all united by their passion for Hispanic arts and culture, and peers around the state have taken notice. As a community-focused arts institution with deep ties to our neighborhood and city, our credibility ultimately comes down to the work of our staff. For this reason, we feel strongly that unfounded and misguided criticism of our colleagues and friends should not be tolerated.