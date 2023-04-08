‘Topes Today: Albuquerque hopes to rebound after being dominated Friday by New Mexican Silseth

(Photo gallery from Friday’s Salt Lake win over Albuquerque)

‘TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Salt Lake

6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park

RADIO: 610 am/ 95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico/long-sleeved T-shirts giveaway

PROBABLE STARTERS: Bees LHP Kenny Rosenberg (1-0, 0.00) vs. Isotopes RHP Peter Lambert (0-0, 3.86)

FRIDAY: It was not a good Friday for the home team as Salt Lake had 19 hits and New Mexico native Chase Silseth pitched six scoreless innings for the visiting Bees in a 15-2 blowout win. By the time the Isotopes scored their lone two runs in the eighth, they had already fallen behind 14-0. Silseth allowed one hit, two walks and no runs in his 6.0 innings with seven strikeouts.

Silseth, who graduated from Piedra Vista High School and had seven appearances in the majors last year with the Los Angeles Angels, had a strong return to Isotopes Park. While noting earlier in the week his last outing in the park – a 14-3 loss to La Cueva in the 2018 Class 6A state final – Silseth got the win on Friday night as the starting pitcher for the Bees, improving to 2-0.

