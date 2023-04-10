Free CPR event can save lives

Damar Hamlin’s dramatic collapse from a cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game in January was heart-wrenching for many of us to watch. I was relieved and delighted to learn about his recovery, and that the first words he spoke after were: “Did we win?”

Hamlin received immediate CPR on the field that included two shocks from an AED (automated external defibrillator), restoring his circulation. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly a person’s life can be lost in the event of a cardiac arrest, why it is so very important for everyone to learn CPR, and why AEDs should be widely available. More than 350,000 people die from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest every year in the United States.

Minutes do count. Without bystander CPR, the delay in response time from trained medical personnel results in the survival rate of less than 10%.

Sadly, most people are not surrounded by physical health resources and therefore do not get the same treatment as Hamlin. Yet, you could be a lifesaver with a little training and the self-confidence you gain from that.

Many who die each year are in the prime of their lives, yet, in communities like Seattle, where there has been concentrated training in CPR and where AEDs are ubiquitous, survival rates are double or triple that of most cities, including Albuquerque.

That is why I founded Project Heart Start a few years ago, and that is how you can help. Most people do not know how to do CPR, or worse, are afraid to try, when in fact, we can teach you in less than an hour.

The moment you learn CPR, you become a guardian of life, equipped with the power to bring a failed heart back to life. And chances are that you will be in the company of a family member, friend or associate who will present you with this unique opportunity to give them critical help.

Thanks to the concern of Cumulus Radio Group/KKOB AM, their media partners KOAT-TV and the Albuquerque Journal, and the UNM Athletic Department, one of the largest coordinated training efforts in New Mexico will take place at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at University Stadium. Together, we can ensure all New Mexicans receive the quick response to a sudden cardiac arrest that Damar Hamlin received.

If you are called upon to perform CPR, you can do it, and it will be most likely on someone you know and love. Please join us Saturday, bring the entire family and learn to save a life.

It is an immeasurable gift to the community, and a foundational skill you can learn quickly, with all of us, on your home field.