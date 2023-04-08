 Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery - Albuquerque Journal

Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery

By Associated Press

SANTA ROSA — New Mexico wildlife managers will have fewer rainbow trout to stock in rivers and streams around the state this spring after whirling disease was detected at a state hatchery where some of the fish are raised.

The state Game and Fish Department announced Friday that while the disease was found in only low levels at the Rock Lake State Fish Hatchery in eastern New Mexico, the agency will euthanize about 70,000 trout in the affected portions of the hatchery to reduce the chance of the disease spreading.

Whirling disease has not been detected in a New Mexico hatchery since 2007.

“The department will continue to investigate the source of this infection and will continue to perform routine fish-health testing at state-owned fish hatcheries across the state,” the agency said in a statement.

The Rock Lake hatchery is the state’s primary catchable trout-rearing station. It produces 300,000 trout a year for stocking statewide. It also raises bass, walleye, catfish, bluegills and tiger muskies.

The department said the disease is not known to infect humans.

Whirling disease is caused by the parasite Myxobolus cerebralis. It has become widespread in wild trout populations across the western United States over the past 25 years and sometimes causes temporary declines in trout populations.

The agency stocks rainbow trout in a number of waters to provide year-round angling opportunity. While many streams have been affected by wildfires in recent years, the fish can be found from Albuquerque’s Tingley Beach to Red River, San Juan River and Cimarron River.

Rainbow trout are one of the five species of trout found in New Mexico. With numerous black spots and pink streaks on their silvery bodies, rainbow trout living in fresh water streams can reach up to 5 pounds while the lake variety can plump up to about 20 pounds.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Woman charged in fatal stabbing of neighbor at Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
A woman is accused of fatally ... A woman is accused of fatally stabbing her neighbor during an argument Friday evening at an apartment complex in the Northeast Heights.
2
Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery
ABQnews Seeker
State Game and Fish said the ... State Game and Fish said the disease was found in low levels at Rock Lake State Fish Hatchery but that they want to be ...
3
What to watch as New Mexico United returns to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Opponent has scored seven times in ... Opponent has scored seven times in four games.
4
Bernalillo County makes progress identifying 'frequent utilizers' of jail ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County's effort to better identify ... Bernalillo County's effort to better identify — and therefore better help — individuals who regularly cycle through its jail and substance-abuse programs is showing ...
5
Isotopes: Nolan Jones says trade to Rockies 'best thing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Initially upset about being traded from ... Initially upset about being traded from the Cleveland Guardians, Nolan Jones is now thrilled to be in the Colorado Rockies organization.
6
Photos: Salt Lake Bees demolish Isotopes 15-2
ABQnews Seeker
7
With uptick in vetoes, Lujan Grisham blocks legislation on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued more ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued more vetoes than ever in her tenure, blocking bipartisan bills on school graduation requirements and the Game Commission
8
Open Cup romp was nice; will it benefit United ...
ABQnews Seeker
Momentum may not be the easiest ... Momentum may not be the easiest item to pack, but that won't stop New Mexico United from trying.
9
Kirtland 'puncher' goes on without his late father or ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kirtland's Elija Martinez can punch -- ... Kirtland's Elija Martinez can punch -- "really punch".