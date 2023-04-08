Woman charged in fatal stabbing of neighbor at Albuquerque apartment

A woman is accused of fatally stabbing her neighbor during an argument Friday evening at an apartment complex in the Northeast Heights.

Jennifer Key, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man who lived in the same complex.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said Key was arrested by detectives and was booked into jail on Saturday afternoon.

Gallegos said the man killed “is not being formally identified” until his relatives are notified.

Police said witnesses told them the man and Key had previously been in a relationship before he broke up with her.

Court records show that late last month Key was charged after allegedly using her handbag to break the window of another neighbor.

Witnesses to the fatal stabbing told police Key has had several confrontations with residents of the complex and was on the verge of getting evicted, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Police responded around 7:45 p.m. to the stabbing at Copper Hills Apartments near Montgomery and Tramway NE. Officers found the man’s body in a pool of blood outside an apartment.

Two men told police they were watching a movie and drinking and smoking pot with Key when she began arguing with their neighbor through the open window, according to the complaint. The men said the neighbor opened the door to the apartment and the argument continued before Key stabbed him.

Police said both men told them Key was not justified in stabbing the neighbor and it was unnecessary because she was not in any danger. Key told police she had known the man for a decade and they had been in a brief relationship in 2022 that ended when he attacked her.

Key told police the man was unarmed but “got in my face” during the argument and stabbed him “to get him to back up,” according to the complaint. Key said there was “zero physical interaction” between them before she stabbed him.

Police said Key told them once she realized the man was gravely injured she called 911.