Paper terrorism: What is it, and why is a man named Trapper Killsmany behind bars in New Mexico?

Last November, a man named Trapper Killsmany walked into the Catron County Clerk’s Office and filed a $20 million lien against the property of seven employees of the Social Security Administration.

It was a case of “paper terrorism,” because the lien was bogus and retaliatory, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico. And, prosecutors contend that constitutes a federal crime.

Last week the 67-year-old Killsmany was facing a federal felony charge of retaliating against a federal employee by making a false claim. If convicted, he faces up to a 10-year prison sentence. He is being held in federal custody pending trial.

His attorney, Gia McGillivray of Las Cruces, didn’t respond to Journal requests for comment, but on March 23 filed a motion seeking an evaluation to determine Killsmany’s mental competency. Kilsmany has pleaded not guilty.

The purpose of filing fraudulent liens is to exact revenge against public employees, prosecutors say. Such liens have the potential to harm victims’ credit ratings and impede their ability to engage in routine financial transactions, such as getting a loan or refinancing a mortgage.

Federal prosecutors in court records describe Killsmany as a “serial filer” of fraudulent liens against the real or personal property of federal employees dating back to 2014. He has a particular grievance against Social Security Administration employees he believed were involved in the termination of “certain benefits” he was receiving, the court records state.

To date, he’s filed nearly $1 billion in such liens, including $950 million in Alaska. This appears to be his first criminal charge related to the activity.

Federal prosecutors say Killsmany “harbors sovereign citizen ideology and considers himself to be a ‘private attorney general.'” Those who subscribe to the ideology do not believe in the legitimacy of the U.S. federal government and consider themselves to be beyond the jurisdiction of federal law.

32 firearms at his home

In New Mexico, there’s no proof required to show the debts alleged in the liens are valid, but the lien must be notarized and a $25 filing fee paid, said Catron County Deputy Clerk Jill D’Olive. She told the Journal last week such liens can remain active and listed in the public record indefinitely, or until a release of lien is filed.

After Killsmany’s Feb. 22 indictment by a New Mexico federal grand jury, a federal magistrate agreed to keep Killsmany in custody pending trial. Federal prosecutors contended he was dangerous and a flight risk.

Killsmany, who changed his name from David Goldsmith, follows an ideology that “seriously calls into question Killsmany’s ability to comply with court orders and appear at future court proceedings as required,” stated a U.S. Attorney’s Office motion seeking his detention.

Killsmany in the past decade has lived in Alaska, Arizona and most currently in Datil, N.M. A federal motion to temporarily detain him states he also has ties to the states of Michigan, Missouri, West Virginia and Maine.

Killsmany came to the attention of the FBI in New Mexico last August after the agency “received information that Killsmany may be in possession of multiple firearms and had made statements expressing a willingness to use firearms and ‘shoot it out’ with law enforcement officials,” the motion to detain states.

The information was passed on to the FBI after the Catron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident at Killsmany’s residence. It doesn’t appear from court records that he was charged in that incident, but the detention motion states the woman involved has “repeatedly expressed the sentiment that Killsmany was a threat to her life.”

After his arrest Feb. 23, agents seized 32 firearms from Killsmany’s home, including an AR-15, handguns, hunting rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The majority of the firearms were located inside a gun safe, but other weaponry, including ammunition, was located outside the safe.

Prosecutors also noted that in 2012, Killsmany was convicted of assault related to an incident in which he pointed a loaded shotgun at Alaska state troopers. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, and received a 20-month suspended sentence and two years’ probation.

Federal employees targeted

Two years later, a federal judge prohibited him from filing liens without prior court approval. That came after the judge voided his liens in Alaska that claimed a group of federal employees owed him $950 million in damages. But Killsmany “has continued to file fraudulent liens in violation of the federal court order,” states the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico.

Killsmany filed the $20 million lien in Catron Country on Nov. 28, listing the names of seven Social Security Administration employees.

“The lien is false in that the listed debtors … have absolutely no financial relationship with Killsmany and therefore have no debt or other obligation owed to (him),” states the detention motion filed by prosecutors. “One of those listed on the lien would testify at trial about his involvement in the termination of certain benefits that Killsmany was receiving from the Social Security Administration, as well as his belief that Killsmany’s fraudulent liens were filed in retaliation for the denial of those benefits,” prosecutors say.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center website, the number of “sovereign believers” nationwide could be as high as 300,000, but the exact number is unknown.

“The weapon of choice for sovereign citizens is paper. When sovereigns are angry with government officials, their revenge most often takes the form of ‘paper terrorism’ … Sovereigns file retaliatory, bogus property liens that may not be discovered by the victim until they attempt to sell or mortgage their property or take out a loan. These liens can be for millions, billions or even quadrillions of dollars,” states the website.

Assistant federal public defender, McGillivray, asked on March 23 for a psychological or psychiatric examination of Killsmany and a federal district judge agreed to stay the criminal proceedings until his mental competency can be ascertained.

“Reasonable cause exists to believe that Mr. Killsmany presently may be suffering from cognitive issues, mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent,” McGillivray wrote in a motion. “The undersigned has concerns that Mr. Killsmany may be unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him and to assist properly in his defense.”