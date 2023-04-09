 Spring sports roundup: Lobo men's tennis wins showdown vs. Nevada - Albuquerque Journal

Spring sports roundup: Lobo men’s tennis wins showdown vs. Nevada

By / Journal Staff And Wires

Arda Azkara remained unbeaten in his career at home, and the University of New Mexico men’s tennis team picked up four singles wins to knock Nevada out of the top spot in the league with a 4-1 win on Saturday.

UNM moved to 11-5 overall and stayed unbeaten in Mountain West play at 2-0. Nevada, the defending conference regular-season and tournament champion, dropped to 8-6, 2-1.

UNM, which got a clinching win from lone freshman Nikolay Sysoev, suffered its only loss of the day in doubles. Aram Noroozian and Georgio Samaha also earned singles wins as the Lobos improved to 5-1 at home.

UNM travels to the only other unbeaten team left, Boise State (17-4, 3-0), on Friday.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: In Colorado Springs, Leonie Hoppe bounced back for a come-from-behind three-set win (3-6, 6-3, 6-3) to clinch UNM’s third straight Mountain West win, a 4-1 decision over Boise State 4-1. The Lobos moved to 10-5 overall and 3-3 in league play.

Hsuan Huang Katherine Jhang each picked up two wins on the day. The Lobos next visit San Jose State on Saturday at 3 p.m.

BASEBALL: Visiting San Jose State used a seven-run sixth inning to take control and pulled away for a 14-3 victory over banged-up UNM. The Spartans (15-11, 8-4 Mountain West) won the three-game series 2-1.

Reed Spenrath went 4-for-4 for the Lobos (16-13, 6-8), including a triple and an RBI single that tied the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

But SJSU capitalized on a pair of UNM errors in the sixth and handed Lobos starter Isaac Gallegos (4-1) his first loss of the season.

Jack Colette was 4-for-6 with a double, two triples and a home run for the Spartans, who outhit UNM 15-13. The Lobos. who host CSU Pueblo at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, committed six errors leading to seven unearned runs.

UNM played the series without third baseman Dylan Ditzenberger and outfielder Jeffrey David, both of whom suffered injuries during last week’s series against San Diego State.

Ditzenberger leads the Lobos with a .450 batting average and 37 runs scored. David is hitting .319 with 29 RBIs.

• In Las Cruces, Hunter Antillon’s two-run homer capped a five-run eighth inning and the Aggies (6-21, 4-11 WAC) salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a 13-7 win over Cal Baptist (16-16, 9-6).

Kevin Jimenez had three hits and Mitch Namie drove in three runs for NMSU, which visits Arizona on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Mountain West-leading Boise State completed a dominating sweep of host UNM with a 13-0 romp on Saturday. The Broncos (20-11, 7-1) outscored the Lobos 40-3 in the three-game set.

UNM (16-24, 3-9) was limited to two hits Saturday, a Chloe Yeatts double and a Rachael Hathoot triple.

Autumn Bennett had three of Boise State’s 12 hits. UNM visits Colorado State next Saturday at 2 p.m.

• In Las Cruces, visiting Sam Houston (15-26, 6-6 WAC) rallied for four runs in the fifth inning and took a 7-4 win over Aggies (17-16, 6-6) to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Jessica Carreon had two hits for NMSU.

