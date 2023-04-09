United foiled in California by former New Mexico Lobo

It was a great California evening for a former New Mexico Lobo.

For New Mexico United, not so much.

Ex-Lobo Sam Gleadle racked up a goal and two assists as Monterey Bay FC handed visiting United a 4-2 defeat Saturday night. Christian Volesky added two goals for MBFC, which made the most of relatively few opportunities against a leaky New Mexico defense.

Chris Wehan and Amando Moreno found the net for New Mexico (1-2-0), but Monterey Bay (2-2-1) scored four straight goals in between. United coach Zach Prince talked during the week about how dangerous MBFC could be in transition. Prince’s concerns would prove well-founded.

“Three of their goals came on counters,” Prince said in a postgame phone interview. “They weren’t complicated goals, the first one was on two passes and the next two were one pass. We had mental errors that set up those situations. When you have catastrophic mistakes like that, it’s going to be hard to pick up points.”

The mid-game lapses came after New Mexico looked sharp in the early going, passing over the top and setting up several quality scoring chances. Wehan cashed one in, banging in the rebound off a Sergio Rivas shot in the 12th minute. Wehan’s 50th career goal gave NMU a 1-0 lead.

It might easily have been more.

NMU’s Greg Hurst had an early one-on-one chance in the box but his shot deflected off the shoulder of scrambling MBFC goalkeeper Carlos Herrera. Hurst and Moreno later had a golden chance approaching Herrera unmarked from the left wing, but Hurst’s lead pass bounced off Moreno’s foot and the ball rolled over the end line without a shot.

“I loved the way we started,” Prince said. “For the first 25 minutes or so, we were in complete control.”

Monterey Bay did little until the 33rd minute, but scored twice on quick transition opportunities to turn the momentum. Alex Dixon converted off a lead pass from Gleadle to even the score, then Gleadle beat the defense off a midfield flick off the head of Volesky and fired a low crossfield shot past NMU goalkeeper Alex Tambakis in the 40th minute.

Monterey Bay led 2-1 at halftime with both its goals coming on long outlets by Herrera, who put his team in transition situations and put New Mexico’s defense on its heels.

United’s hopes for a comeback began to slip away when Volesky scored in the 50th minute, beating Tambakis in a one-on-one opportunity set up by a United giveaway near midfield. Volesky later made it 4-1, tapping home a nifty backward pass from Gleadle that slipped between two New Mexico defenders.

“We were sloppy in possession and really just failed to complete some easy passes,” Prince said. “We put ourselves in bad spots and (MBFC) capitalized on their chances. Give them credit.”

MBFC’s transition goals appeared to take some of the steam out of New Mexico’s attack. The visitors struggled to put opportunities together until the closing minutes, when substitutions provided a spark.

Moreno trimmed the deficit to 4-2 after a serve into the box by Austin Yearwood trickled through a defender’s legs in the 76th minute. Daniel Bruce followed with a shot deflected away by a Monterey defender’s hand inside the penalty area, but the handball was not called, and NMU was unable to mount any further threats.

New Mexico finished with an 8-7 edge in shots and both teams put five on target, but NMU failed to convert on some quality chances early, while MBFC made its opportunities count.

After three straight road matches to start the season, United will play its home opener Saturday, April 15 against San Diego Loyal at Isotopes Park.

“I really can’t wait to finally play at home,” Prince said. “We’re 1-2. No one’s going to feel sorry for us and we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve talked a lot about being better at home this year and it starts this week.”

MONTEREY BAY FC 4, NEW MEXICO UNITED 2

New Mexico 1 1 — 2

Monterey Bay 2 2 — 4

Scoring: NM, 12th, Chris Wehan; MB, 33rd, Alex Dixon (Sam Gleadle); MB, 40th, Gleadle (Christian Volesky); MB, 50th, Volesky (Mobi Fehr); MB, 71st, Volesky (Gleadle); NM, 76th, Amando Moreno. Shots: NM 8, MB 7. Shots on goal: NM 5, MB 5. Corner kicks: NM 2, MB 2. Goalkeeper saves: NM (Alex Tambakis) 1, MB (Carlos Herrera) 3. Records: MB 2-2-1, NM 1-2-0.

Saturday, April 15

San Diego Loyal at New Mexico United, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming), Estrella TV