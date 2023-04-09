Boxing at Embassy Suites: Grachev draws, Lindenmuth earns 2nd-round KO

Albuquerque's Josh Rodriguez raises his arms in triumph after he won the Junior Welterweight match against Jason Lugo during the Legacy Boxing Promotions “New Era” fight card at the Embassy Suites on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque’s Katherine Lindenmuth lands the punch that knocks out Takilla Long during the light fyweight match at the Legacy Boxing Promotions “New Era” fight card on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque’s Katherine Lindenmuth (left) faces Takilla Long during Saturday's card at the Embassy Suites. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Albuquerque’s Leonid Grachev (right) faces Chad Davis to a draw during the heavyweight match during the Legacy Boxing Promotions “New Era” fight card at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Prev 1 of 4 Next

The oomph failed to materialize for Albuquerque’s Leonid Grachev on Saturday.

In the co-main event in a seven-bout card at the Embassy Suites, heavyweight Grachev could not put away opponent Chad Davis of Phoenix and settled for a six-round draw.

“It was a tough one,” said Grachev, who is now 5-0-1 with three knockouts. “I felt it was a very poor performance on my part. Obviously not the result I wanted.”

Davis is now 6-16-1 with on KO.

The main event between Abraham Perez (6-0) and Jeronil Borres from the Philippines to determine the vacant IBA flyweight intercontinental title ended after deadline. For more, go to abqjournal.com.

In other fights on the seven-bout card:

• Josh Rodriguez of Albuquerque made short work of El Paso’s Jason Lugo in a junior welterweight fight. Rodriguez dropped him twice in the first 50 seconds, with the official stoppage coming at 57 seconds in the pro debut for both fighters.

“Just go in and do what I do best,” Rodriguez said of his strategy. “Throw my shots nice and clean. Nice and technical. Let the process do its stuff.”

He first delivered a quick shot to the chin that floored Lugo 25 seconds in.

“I just stuck him with a jab. He left it open. Everyone always goes to the middle but I stuck him with a jab,” Rodriguez said.

And the winning shot – a blistering, overhand right – came 25 seconds later.

“They told me to set it up and I waited for it and boom,” he said with a smile. “It was like they say, you feel it in the knuckles and it was beautiful. It felt like magic.”

• Katherine Lindenmuth of Albuquerque had to get ready for a new opponent on the fly as Takillah Long flew in from Michigan on Friday. Lindenmuth (3-1) made sure that Long’s pro debut was completely forgettable, winning by second-round TKO.

The potential for issues with a new opponent could have been a problem, she said.

“It could have but we’re always just ready to get in there and fight,” Lindenmuth said. “And that means be ready for anything at any time. That’s what our motto is, be ready at all times.”

She stalked Long across the ring during the first round, delivering unimpeded shots to the head and body and by second round, Lindenmuth was ready to put Long away.

“She was already pretty gassed out so I had already gauged what she could so,” she said.

• Elija Martinez of Kirtland, in his official pro debut, won a unanimous middleweight decision over Bekhzod Usmonov (0-2) of Albuquerque. In his first fight since his father died in 2021, Martinez successfully counter-punched his way to victory.

“It’s way different from amateurs,” he said.

• In a slugfest, Martin Armijo (2-0) took a unanimous decision over Roswell’s Javier Cepeda (0-7) in a super featherweight fight.

• Josh Hatch of El Paso in his pro debut knocked out Albuquerque middleweight Alexis Saucedo (0-2) with seconds remaining in the fourth and final round.