Boxing: Mendoza KOs Fundora for WBC Interim title

CARSON, Calif. — Cleveland High School graduate Brian Mendoza scored an upset of monstrous proportions Saturday night, knocking out previously unbeaten Sebastian Fundora to capture the WBC interim super welterweight title.

Mendoza, a 6-to-1 underdog, was trailing badly through six rounds when he stunned Fundora with a left hook. Mendoza followed with a right-left combination, and Fundora, badly dazed, didn’t even attempt to beat the count.

Through the first six rounds, the scorecards read 60-54, 60-54 and 59-55 for Fundora. Mendoza’s huge left hook changed everything.

Mendoza, who now lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, is now 22-2 with 16 knockouts. Fundora is 21-1-1 with 13 KOs.

Saturday’s victory, presumably, would put Mendoza in position to challenge the winner of an upcoming WBC title fight between champion Jermell Charlo and challenger Tim Tzyu. The Charlo-Tszyu fight has yet to be scheduled.

Mendoza said before Saturday’s fight, however, that he would explore other opportunities, including those in the middleweight division, if necessary.