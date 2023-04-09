 Isotopes outslug Salt Lake in 9-6 win - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes outslug Salt Lake in 9-6 win

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES SUNDAY: Vs. Salt Lake

1:35 p.m., Isotopes Park

RADIO: 610 am/ 95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Pregame Easter egg hunt

PROBABLE STARTERS: Bees RHP Luis Ledo (0-0, 0.00) vs. Isotopes RHP Phillips Valdez (0-0, 0.00)

SATURDAY: Outfielder Jimmy Herron had one of the best games of his professional career Saturday night, going 4-for-5, including the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning to spark a three-run rally.  The Mariachis de Nuevo México (4-4) came back from an early three-run deficit to top the Salt Lake Bees (5-3) 9-6 at “The Plaza.” (Box score: Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 6)

Albuquerque trailed 4-1 going into the fifth inning, but vaulted in front thanks to two-run homers by Nolan Jones and Michael Toglia, then a solo blast off the bat of Aaron Schunk.

 

Salt Lake tied it with a run in the seventh and eighth apiece before Herron’s clutch knock started the game-winning rally, that was also keyed by wildness from Bees relievers.  The final two runs of the night came across on a balk and wild pitch.

Topes Scope: – Herron tallied the second four-hit game of his career (July 4, 2019 for Single-A Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg).  Dating back to Sept. 6 of last year, Herron is batting .347 (25-for-72) over his last 20 games with five doubles, three triples and three homers.

– Herron’s four-hit game was the first for an Isotope since Brenton Doyle on Sept. 23 at Sugar Land.

– Albuquerque hit three homers in the fifth (Jones, Toglia, Schunk).  It was the first time they went deep three times in a frame since Aug. 23, 2022 vs. Round Rock when Tim Lopes, LJ Hatch and Coco Montes did the honors.

– Back-to-back blasts by Toglia and Schunk marked the second time the Isotopes have done so this season, after Jones and Toglia hit consecutive homers on April 2 at Round Rock.  It was the first time they have done so at home since Hatch and Lopes on Aug. 23, 2022 vs. Round Rock.

– Albuquerque improved to 16-6 when wearing Mariachis uniforms at “The Plaza,” dating back to 2018.

– Schunk has hit safely in all seven games he has played, totaling a .417 average (10-for-24) with two doubles, two homers and four RBI.  He also made two clutch defensive plays at third base Saturday, a tumbling catch in foul territory in the eighth, then started a game-ending double play the following frame.

Coco Montes is 7-for-19 with a pair of doubles during his five-game hitting streak.  In his Triple-A career, he is a .331 hitter at home (62 games) compared to .212 on the road (57 games).

Josh Rogers struck out five batters in three innings of relief, tying a season-high in punchouts for any Isotopes pitcher.  Jeff Criswell also fanned five in 3.2 frames on April 2 at Round Rock.

Riley Pint worked 1.2 frames, allowing two hits and a run with a walk and strikeout.  He also uncorked three wild pitches, the first time an Isotopes pitcher has done that in a game since Jeff Hoffman on July 17, 2019 vs. Fresno.

Matt Carasiti tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn his second win as an Isotope; his first came May 24, 2017 vs. Oklahoma City.

Blair Calvo shut down Salt Lake in the ninth for his third career save, and first since Aug. 7, 2021 with Low-A Fresno vs. San Jose.

– Jo Adell hit yet another home run for the Bees, giving him a long ball in five straight contests (all against the Isotopes).  It was Adell’s ninth blast in 15 career games at Isotopes Park.

– Isotopes starting pitchers have registered a total of only 16 strikeouts in 26.1 innings through eight games.  However, the relievers have racked up 61 punchouts in 44.2 frames.

