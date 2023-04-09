Isotopes outslug Salt Lake in 9-6 win

‘TOPES SUNDAY: Vs. Salt Lake

1:35 p.m., Isotopes Park

RADIO: 610 am/ 95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Pregame Easter egg hunt

PROBABLE STARTERS: Bees RHP Luis Ledo (0-0, 0.00) vs. Isotopes RHP Phillips Valdez (0-0, 0.00)

SATURDAY: Outfielder Jimmy Herron had one of the best games of his professional career Saturday night, going 4-for-5, including the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning to spark a three-run rally. The Mariachis de Nuevo México (4-4) came back from an early three-run deficit to top the Salt Lake Bees (5-3) 9-6 at “The Plaza.” (Box score: Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 6)

Albuquerque trailed 4-1 going into the fifth inning, but vaulted in front thanks to two-run homers by Nolan Jones and Michael Toglia, then a solo blast off the bat of Aaron Schunk.

Salt Lake tied it with a run in the seventh and eighth apiece before Herron’s clutch knock started the game-winning rally, that was also keyed by wildness from Bees relievers. The final two runs of the night came across on a balk and wild pitch.

Topes Scope: – Herron tallied the second four-hit game of his career (July 4, 2019 for Single-A Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg). Dating back to Sept. 6 of last year, Herron is batting .347 (25-for-72) over his last 20 games with five doubles, three triples and three homers.

– Herron’s four-hit game was the first for an Isotope since Brenton Doyle on Sept. 23 at Sugar Land.

– Albuquerque hit three homers in the fifth (Jones, Toglia, Schunk). It was the first time they went deep three times in a frame since Aug. 23, 2022 vs. Round Rock when Tim Lopes, LJ Hatch and Coco Montes did the honors.

– Back-to-back blasts by Toglia and Schunk marked the second time the Isotopes have done so this season, after Jones and Toglia hit consecutive homers on April 2 at Round Rock. It was the first time they have done so at home since Hatch and Lopes on Aug. 23, 2022 vs. Round Rock.

– Albuquerque improved to 16-6 when wearing Mariachis uniforms at “The Plaza,” dating back to 2018.

– Schunk has hit safely in all seven games he has played, totaling a .417 average (10-for-24) with two doubles, two homers and four RBI. He also made two clutch defensive plays at third base Saturday, a tumbling catch in foul territory in the eighth, then started a game-ending double play the following frame.

– Coco Montes is 7-for-19 with a pair of doubles during his five-game hitting streak. In his Triple-A career, he is a .331 hitter at home (62 games) compared to .212 on the road (57 games).

– Josh Rogers struck out five batters in three innings of relief, tying a season-high in punchouts for any Isotopes pitcher. Jeff Criswell also fanned five in 3.2 frames on April 2 at Round Rock.

– Riley Pint worked 1.2 frames, allowing two hits and a run with a walk and strikeout. He also uncorked three wild pitches, the first time an Isotopes pitcher has done that in a game since Jeff Hoffman on July 17, 2019 vs. Fresno.

– Matt Carasiti tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn his second win as an Isotope; his first came May 24, 2017 vs. Oklahoma City.

– Blair Calvo shut down Salt Lake in the ninth for his third career save, and first since Aug. 7, 2021 with Low-A Fresno vs. San Jose.

– Jo Adell hit yet another home run for the Bees, giving him a long ball in five straight contests (all against the Isotopes). It was Adell’s ninth blast in 15 career games at Isotopes Park.

– Isotopes starting pitchers have registered a total of only 16 strikeouts in 26.1 innings through eight games. However, the relievers have racked up 61 punchouts in 44.2 frames.