These employees have been with the Isotopes full time for 20 seasons (or more) By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at 11:11PM Bobby Atencio, Director of Stadium Operations, has been with the club since 2004.Chrissy Baines, Assistant GM/Business Operations, has been with the club since 2004.Adam Beggs, Assistant GM/Sales and Marketing, has been with the club since 2003.Mark Otero, Box Office/Administration Manager, has been with the club since 2003.Kris Shepard, Director of Game Production, has been with the club since 2003.John Traub Vice President/General Manager for the Isotopes, has been with the club since 2002.