Boxing at Embassy Suites: “Hammer” pounds his way to 3rd-round KO

There was fanfare aplenty for Abraham “Hammer” Perez, who lived up to his moniker in stunning fashion — stopping Jeronil Borres by third-round TKO Saturday night in the main event of a pro boxing card at the Embassy Suites.

With a mariachi band accompanying his walkup, and wearing a colorful serape and sombrero post fight, Perez played to his fans.

Facing Borres of Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines in a scheduled eight-rounder, Perez jabbed and danced and dipped and learned about his opponent.

Then he chased him around the ring in the third round, cornering him a minute in.

At the beginning, “it was a like a feeling-out round,” Perez said. “I kind of figured that was all he was going to deliver to the table so I just kept it up, which was a good jab. The jab set up everything else to work.”

Between the second and third rounds, he felt it was time to put his lessons to work, Perez said.

“In the corner, we were talking about staying inside, dig a little deeper and see what is going on in there,” he said. “And I was given the green light and there it was. I saw a lot of openings and I saw the shots coming for me so and I was able to slip him, gauge him, counter him. I felt like every shot I landed was a solid shot.”

Then he slipped in a low left to the belly followed quickly by a thunderous, well, hammer of an uppercut that connected directly with Borres’ nose.

He dropped immediately, blood spurting from an obviously flattened and broken snout.

“It was kind of nasty,” Perez said. “I was expecting him to come back up, but I didn’t know I broke his nose so. … It was nasty.”

The victory earned Perez (7-0, 3 KO) the vacant flyweight IBA Intercontinental belt.

He pointed to the gaudy buckle and said, “It’s a gateway to more doors.”

What those doors will be, however, remains to be seen.

“That will be for me and my manager to discuss,” he said. “And we’ll figure it out.”

Borres, who in March 2020 had taken Albuquerque’s Matt Griego-Ortega to the scorecards in losing by majority decision, is 12-8-2 with six KOs.