 Isotopes Turn 20: A list of the general manager's top moments - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes Turn 20: A list of the general manager’s top moments

By Journal Staff Report

In past “anniversary” years for the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Journal has compiled its list of memorable moments

John Traub Vice President/General Manager for the Isotopes, has been with the club since 2002.

for the franchise. Some of them were great achievements, some weren’t and some were just oddities.

This time, being the 20th anniversary of Isotopes Park’s opening, we yielded the floor. The club’s Vice President/General Manager John Traub, who has been on board since the beginning, recently gave us a list of memorable moments or achievements from the franchise’s tenure. They are in boldface. Explanation or elaboration is provided by the Journal.

Surprise guests Bart and Homer Simpson clap for Governor Bill Richardson after the throwing out the first ball at the first game in the Isotopes Park on Friday, April 11, 2003. (Greg Sorber/Journal)

1. CONSTRUCTION OF ISOTOPES PARK, leading to the open house event and ultimately the first home game, April 11, 2003. The Isotopes lost 5-3 that night in the return of Triple-A baseball to the city after two years without.

Rob Stratton was by then a retired player when he came out and won the 2007 All-Star Game Power Derby at Isotopes Park. (Journal file)

2. THE 2007 TRIPLE-A ALL-STAR GAME, hosted by the Isotopes. It was a big three-day party following two years of prep, with former Dukes manager Tommy Lasorda and several other Dodger greats in town for the festivities. Few of those who played in the game would be memorable to most baseball fans with one exception – Louisville’s Joey Votto, who went 0-for-3. More memorable was the fun home run derby, won by the Paul Bunyanesque Rob Stratton – an Isotope in 2003, but by 2007 an Albuquerque real-estate agent who came off the streets to out-slug the active players.

Manny Ramirez tips his hat as he comes off the field to the dugout during a game with the Albuquerque Isotopes on June 23, 2009. Ramirez, then with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was getting back in shape in the days before his 50-game major league suspension for using steroids was about to end. , (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

3. MANNY RAMIREZ’S REHAB ASSIGNMENT, JULY 2009: When the mega-star came to town to play in exhibition games for the Isotopes before being reinstated from his steroids suspension, the attention of sports media focused squarely on Albuquerque in a way it had not since the 1983 men’s basketball Final Four at the Pit. Five-figure crowds turned out, many of the fans in Manny jerseys and T-shirts and dreadlock wigs bought on site.

The highly anticipated game on Cinco de Mayo as the Albuquerque Isotopes made their debut as the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico against visiting El Paso Chihuahuas before a record crowd. The group Ballet Folklorico Santa Fe entertained the arriving crowd in front of the stadium. Pictured are group members Estephany Alvarez, foreground and her dancing partner Pablo Carrazco. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

4. 2018’s MARIACHIS DE NEW MEXICO debut, leading to the club winning the Presidents’ Award for the Copa de La Diversión (Fun Cup) event series contest, a Latino/Hispanic fan engagement initiative, in 2018-19. So successful was it the first year, it not only returned, but is now arguably the franchise’s most successful recurring promotions with several “Mariachis” nights per season, including Saturday night. The game’s regularly feature music, dancers, lowrider shows, art, food specials and there is a party-type atmosphere throughout the park.

The May 5, 2018, Mariachis/Cinco de Mayo night game holds the record for most fans ever at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park with an announced crowd of 16,975 – more than 600 fans more than the second-highest attended event in the park.

The club in 2018 also won the John H. Johnson Trophy for outstanding minor league franchise, among other organizational and facility awards over time.

A masked Rosemary Gover cheers as the Isotopes made their Isotopes Park return to action on May 6, 2021 after the entire 2020 season was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

5. 2021 OPENING DAY: It was a poignant comeback especially given where the Isotopes and the business of all minor league ball had been a year earlier. COVID-19 wiped out the entire 2020 season. The Isotopes ultimately had to furlough “too many” employees, Traub said with out specifics, after holding out failed hope that a partial season could be started late in the summer. The team wanted to do a fireworks show for a drive-up crowd in the summer, but the governor’s office nixed it, citing the state’s public health policy.

Baseball returned to Isotopes Park on May 6, 2021 with a masked and socially distanced crowd when the Isotopes played as the Mariachis against Sugar Land.

6. “BREAKING BAD”/”BETTER CAUL SAUL” auctions: The latter took place in 2022 following the end of the “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul.” Bryan Cranston’s Wounded Warriors softball games were a thing, and when those iconic shows were shooting, cast members often were seen around the ballpark.

7. EMPLOYEES TO THE NEXT LEVEL(S): See the related story.

Nick LoBue poses in the stands at Isotopes Park during the 2003 season. LoBue, an assistant general manager for the Albuquerque Isotopes, died in November 2020 of COVID-19 related illness. (Journal file)

8. NICK LOBUE’S PASSING: To make 2020 all the worse, a beloved original member of the Isotopes organization, assistant GM Nick LoBue, at age 71. An organization’s collective heart aches still. “Nick was really part of the backbone of our organization,” said Traub then. “He was such an integral part of the foundation of who we became, and such a big part of the reason for our success. He loved the Isotopes more than words can even describe.”

9. CONTINUITY OF STAFF, ATTENDANCE and MERCHANDISE: There are six notable full-time staffers who have been with the club since 2004 (see B5). Isotopes attendance last year led the Pacific Coast League – though it was well under the club’s best years. Many clubs haven’t returned to pre-COVID attendance levels. Isotopes merchandise is routinely listed by Minor League Baseball as among the nation’s top 25 in sales, though it doesn’t specifically rank them.

10. MAJOR COMMUNITY EFFORTS including a drive-through fund-raiser for Haiti following the 2010 earthquake was a memorable one Traub singled out.

Home » From the newspaper » Isotopes Turn 20: A list of the general manager’s top moments

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Pet care: Learning the language of dogs to dodge ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dogs aren't little people in furry ... Dogs aren't little people in furry suits. They think differently.
2
Isotopes Turn 20: A list of the general manager's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The club's Vice President/General Manager John ... The club's Vice President/General Manager John Traub, who has been on board since the beginning, recently gave us his list of memorable moments or ...
3
Where we stand: Here are last week's stances of ...
ABQnews Seeker
From the Editorial Board: Here are ... From the Editorial Board: Here are last week's Albuquerque Journal editorials.
4
Video: Pilgrimage to Chimayó
ABQnews Seeker
Thousands took to state roads on ... Thousands took to state roads on Good Friday in the annual pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó.
5
A year on legalization's frontlines: What's next?
ABQnews Seeker
The issue of oversaturation is expected ... The issue of oversaturation is expected to be front and center as soon as this year.
6
'Total chaos': Volunteer firefighters recall Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze ...
ABQnews Seeker
"The wind blew over the mountain," ... "The wind blew over the mountain," said Antonio Lovato, a volunteer firefighter in Ledoux, "and day turned into night. The sky just turned black, ...
7
Reader mailbag: Yes, Lobo hoops will be active in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal's Geoff Grammer answers your ... The Journal's Geoff Grammer answers your questions, including several about Lobo basketball, transfers, referees and tacos.
8
Find out who's coming to the 46th Jack Williamson ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 46th Jack Williamson Lectureship runs ... The 46th Jack Williamson Lectureship runs Thursday, April 13, to Saturday, April 15, at ENMU.
9
Exploring the complex history of nuclear colonialism and native ...
ABQnews Seeker
During World War II the federal ... During World War II the federal government created the top-secret Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb behind the fenced-in hilltop community renamed Los ...