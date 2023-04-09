Isotopes Turn 20: A list of the general manager’s top moments

In past “anniversary” years for the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Journal has compiled its list of memorable moments

for the franchise. Some of them were great achievements, some weren’t and some were just oddities.

This time, being the 20th anniversary of Isotopes Park’s opening, we yielded the floor. The club’s Vice President/General Manager John Traub, who has been on board since the beginning, recently gave us a list of memorable moments or achievements from the franchise’s tenure. They are in boldface. Explanation or elaboration is provided by the Journal.

1. CONSTRUCTION OF ISOTOPES PARK, leading to the open house event and ultimately the first home game, April 11, 2003. The Isotopes lost 5-3 that night in the return of Triple-A baseball to the city after two years without.

2. THE 2007 TRIPLE-A ALL-STAR GAME, hosted by the Isotopes. It was a big three-day party following two years of prep, with former Dukes manager Tommy Lasorda and several other Dodger greats in town for the festivities. Few of those who played in the game would be memorable to most baseball fans with one exception – Louisville’s Joey Votto, who went 0-for-3. More memorable was the fun home run derby, won by the Paul Bunyanesque Rob Stratton – an Isotope in 2003, but by 2007 an Albuquerque real-estate agent who came off the streets to out-slug the active players.

3. MANNY RAMIREZ’S REHAB ASSIGNMENT, JULY 2009: When the mega-star came to town to play in exhibition games for the Isotopes before being reinstated from his steroids suspension, the attention of sports media focused squarely on Albuquerque in a way it had not since the 1983 men’s basketball Final Four at the Pit. Five-figure crowds turned out, many of the fans in Manny jerseys and T-shirts and dreadlock wigs bought on site.

4. 2018’s MARIACHIS DE NEW MEXICO debut, leading to the club winning the Presidents’ Award for the Copa de La Diversión (Fun Cup) event series contest, a Latino/Hispanic fan engagement initiative, in 2018-19. So successful was it the first year, it not only returned, but is now arguably the franchise’s most successful recurring promotions with several “Mariachis” nights per season, including Saturday night. The game’s regularly feature music, dancers, lowrider shows, art, food specials and there is a party-type atmosphere throughout the park.

The May 5, 2018, Mariachis/Cinco de Mayo night game holds the record for most fans ever at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park with an announced crowd of 16,975 – more than 600 fans more than the second-highest attended event in the park.

The club in 2018 also won the John H. Johnson Trophy for outstanding minor league franchise, among other organizational and facility awards over time.

5. 2021 OPENING DAY: It was a poignant comeback especially given where the Isotopes and the business of all minor league ball had been a year earlier. COVID-19 wiped out the entire 2020 season. The Isotopes ultimately had to furlough “too many” employees, Traub said with out specifics, after holding out failed hope that a partial season could be started late in the summer. The team wanted to do a fireworks show for a drive-up crowd in the summer, but the governor’s office nixed it, citing the state’s public health policy.

Baseball returned to Isotopes Park on May 6, 2021 with a masked and socially distanced crowd when the Isotopes played as the Mariachis against Sugar Land.

"Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston, left, greets Isotopes manager Warren Schaeffer before the Albuquerque Isotopes take on Las Vegas Aviators at the Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) "Better Call Saul " cast members from left Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando and Jonathan Banks, pose at a 2015 Albuquerque Isotopes game at Isotopes Park. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Actor Bob Odenkirk wears a "Better Call Saul" promotional jersey for the TV series in which he stars, as he prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a 2016 Albuquerque-Sacramento Triple-A baseball game at Isotopes Park. (Geoff Grammer/Journal) This is a replica of an Albuquerque Isotopes air freshener that has appeared in episodes of "Better Call Saul", the popular television show shot and set in Albuquerque. References to the Isotopes, a Triple-A baseball team, have been named both in "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad." (Courtesy of Josh Suchon/Albuqueque Isotopes)

6. “BREAKING BAD”/”BETTER CAUL SAUL” auctions: The latter took place in 2022 following the end of the “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul.” Bryan Cranston’s Wounded Warriors softball games were a thing, and when those iconic shows were shooting, cast members often were seen around the ballpark.

7. EMPLOYEES TO THE NEXT LEVEL(S): See the related story.

8. NICK LOBUE’S PASSING: To make 2020 all the worse, a beloved original member of the Isotopes organization, assistant GM Nick LoBue, at age 71. An organization’s collective heart aches still. “Nick was really part of the backbone of our organization,” said Traub then. “He was such an integral part of the foundation of who we became, and such a big part of the reason for our success. He loved the Isotopes more than words can even describe.”

9. CONTINUITY OF STAFF, ATTENDANCE and MERCHANDISE: There are six notable full-time staffers who have been with the club since 2004 (see B5). Isotopes attendance last year led the Pacific Coast League – though it was well under the club’s best years. Many clubs haven’t returned to pre-COVID attendance levels. Isotopes merchandise is routinely listed by Minor League Baseball as among the nation’s top 25 in sales, though it doesn’t specifically rank them.

10. MAJOR COMMUNITY EFFORTS including a drive-through fund-raiser for Haiti following the 2010 earthquake was a memorable one Traub singled out.