Learn how to save a life: UNM athletes team up with Dr. Barry Ramo for one of New Mexico’s largest free CPR training events ever

A commonly held belief about heart attacks is that they only strike a certain type: overweight, hypertensive, diabetic, elderly, or lifestyle challenged people.

Though those demographics are indeed highly susceptible to fatal heart attacks, in fact many of the people who die from sudden cardiac arrests are younger and fit. Over 350,000 people each year die in the U.S. from sudden cardiac arrest.

“Seventy percent of the time, sudden cardiac arrest occurs in people who never knew they had heart problems,” according to cardiologist Dr. Barry Ramo, chairman of the NM Heart InstituteFoundation. “The reasons range from coronary artery disease to genetic factors and can affect anyone.”

Ramo says many heart attack victims would have been saved if they had immediate CPR. But bystanders usually are untrained or hesitant to administer it, so basic one-hour training could literally save thousands of lives.

To do just that, Dr. Ramo began Project Heart Start over 10 years ago, and has held classes every year, resulting in 140,000 “graduates.” He advocates that everyone should learn CPR, and AEDs should be widely available. Dr. Ramo also has headed several funding efforts to supply schools, businesses, gyms and other public places with AED’s (automated external defibrillators).

“We go into schools and look for students who want to be doctors and train them in CPR,” Dr. Ramo said, adding that kids could end up saving adults’ lives, like their parents.

Without bystander CPR, the delay in response time from trained medical personnel results in a survival rate of less than 10 percent. Dr. Ramo points out that in places where there is concentrated training in CPR and where AED’s are ubiquitous, survival rates are double or triple that of most cities, including Albuquerque.

After the dramatic survival of NFL player Damar Hamlin last January after he collapsed on the field with a heart attack during a game, Cumulus Radio Group joined Dr. Ramo’s crusade to make New Mexico the state with the most trained CPR participants, and raise survival rates. The two partnered with the University of New Mexico Athletic Department to plan the upcoming event, and Cumulus Radio’s media partners KOAT-TV and Albuquerque Journal also joined in as sponsors.

The special event is set for Saturday, April 15, where the public can participate in hands-on training of the relatively new CPR, which is not mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, but hard hand pressure repeatedly on the chest. (Usually to the rhythm of the BeeGees song “Stayin’ Alive,” Ramo says.) Years ago, Dr. Ramo worked with the state Legislature to pass a “Good Samaritan” law, protecting non-medical CPR administrators from being sued after they “pounded on someone’s chest.”

Participants at the April 15 event will also learn how to recognize signs and symptoms of a heart attack, how to use an AED, and how to save a choking victim.