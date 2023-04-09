APD: Homicide victim found in car wreck

Albuquerque police found a person fatally wounded from a gunshot wound inside a crash in northeast Albuquerque early Sunday morning, according to a police news release.

The department said officers responded to the 7900 block of Constitution NE — which is near Constitution and Pennsylvania — at about 4 a.m. on Sunday because of a single-vehicle wreck. Officers found a person inside the wreckage who had been shot, said Chase Jewell, a police spokesman.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. He or she hasn’t been identified.

Police didn’t release additional information about the shooting.